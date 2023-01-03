What would Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving for the NFL mean for the Ohio State football team?

ATLANTA — For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Achieving those things a year ago resulted in him entertaining NFL teams, even leading to an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. It appears he’s going through that process again, as multiple reports have linked him to be in consideration for the openings with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

Harbaugh has started to build something in Ann Arbor over the past few years since taking a pay cut ahead of the 2021 season, and it’s greatly impacted the Buckeyes program with back-to-back emphatic wins by the Wolverines.

Both teams enter the offseason after exciting playoff losses, but only one has to do so while trying to figure out how it can get back in the win column in The Game.

Should Harbaugh leave for one of those jobs, that road may be made a little easier for Day in his staff, but he would also send the Wolverine Coach out on a high note with the last laugh.

Day won the first meeting in 2019 and probably would’ve won again in 2020 if not for a COVID cancellation of The Game.

But it’s the last two that have led to questions about the direction the OSU program was headed in. However, a one-point loss to reigning national champion Georgia in a game that came down to a field goal eased some of those questions, at least for now.

Harbaugh appears to be once again flirting with the idea of ​​returning to the NFL.

The alternative is this is just another year of flirting before he ultimately returns to Ann Arbor, and the Buckeyes will once again look forward to that matchup at the end of November, hoping to get back on top in the rivalry.

