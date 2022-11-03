What will the Gophers men’s basketball starting lineup look like?

Here’s how the shorthanded Golden Gophers men’s basketball started their exhibition game Wednesday night against Division III St. Olaf College – a game that they won 71-55.

  • Ta’lon Cooper
  • Will Ramberg
  • Jaden Henley
  • Pharrell Payne
  • Treyton Thompson

That is no way is expected to be the starting lineup once the Gophers are fully healthy. Jamison Battle (foot surgery) is considered week-to-week, while Dawson Garcia (muscle strain) and Braeden Carrington (ankle sprain) are day-to-day.

