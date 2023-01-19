What will the Cardinals do with the 3rd pick?

The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason looking to rebuild around the pieces they have in house after a 4-13 finish.

Last season was nowhere near where the team wanted to be, but its record did net the Cardinals the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with.

With the third pick, Arizona is in a prime spot to nab a cornerstone-type talent. It could also trade the pick to one of the handful of teams looking for their next franchise QB, gathering additional compensation in the process.

A lot can happen between now and Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 27. Draft stocks will fluctuate, leaks will come out and team needs will undoubtedly change.

To help keep you up to date on what draft analysts across the country are thinking when it comes to the Cardinals, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is up and running.

We’ll gather all the mock drafts from the sources you’ve grown to trust over the years and put them all in one place. The most recent mocks will appear at the top of the post, which will be updated frequently up until draft day.

2023 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Player Position School Mocked to Cardinals (number of times) Will Anderson Jr. DE Alabama 5 Jalen Carter DT Georgia 4 Broderick Jones O.T Georgia 1 Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 1

Jan. 17

The Athletic (Dane Brugler) Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft 2023, 2.0: Two rounds, three trades for quarterbacks — Anderson

Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions — Wilson

Jan. 16

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who’s QB1 Right Now? — Jones

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Draft: Colts, Raiders trade up for QBs; three passers off the board in first five Picks — Anderson

Jan. 14

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trade-tempted Bears take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 pick; Texans, Colts, Panthers clarify QB situations — Carter

Jan. 13

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders add protection for future QB; Cowboys, Packers add Offensive Playmakers — Anderson

Jan. 12

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five — Carter

Jan. 11

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up to pick Bryce Young at No. 1; Raiders Reload at QB with Will Levis — Carter

Jan. 10

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) NFL mock draft 2023: Where might Georgia, TCU stars land in first round? —Carter

Jan. 9

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs go in first round, including Colts trading up to No. 1 for Bryce Young — Anderson

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Select Jalen Carter First Overall, Quentin Johnston Goes in Top 10 — Anderson

