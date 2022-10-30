What will Maryland football’s Offensive lineup look like in 2023 after big departures?

Maryland football’s bye week is here, so there’s no game to write about. The Terps arrived at their much-needed break with a 6-2 record, their best start since 2001, and a world of possibilities in front of them during the season’s final month.

After that month and the Bowl game, Mike Locksley will see a large number of key players on this year’s high-powered offense. Although his underclassmen are producing more than expected, as Larry France illustrated this week on IMS Radio, he’ll say goodbye to starters and depth guys at a lot of positions.

“We’re in year four. And so obviously you go Recruit guys that you feel fit your system, but then you also inherit kids, and I’ve talked about this, and these kids, you know, it takes a while for them because it’s like coming in as a stepdad. And then the first year, it’s like, we’re kind of circling each other like, ‘Hey, what’s going on with you?’ And well, we’re in year four, and these are my kids,” Locksley said earlier this fall.

“I mean, from top to bottom, even the ones that I inherited. And I’m really proud of all of them in terms of how they’ve bought into the culture that we want to create. They understand. And we’re very fortunate based off of what we were able to accomplish last year, that this is what happens when you buy in.”

With a lot of Seniors on the roster, what could the Terps’ Offensive lineup look like next year? The answer is probably better than you’d guess. Here’s an early crack at it, not accounting for any Seniors who could play the NCAA-allowed extra year because of Covid and two big guesses on two huge NFL decisions.