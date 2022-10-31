What Went Wrong for Sharks on Kucherov’s Goal? Ex-NHL Head Coach Explains (+)

So…what happened last night?

With five minutes to go in the game, the San Jose Sharks appeared to have all the momentum in their 3-3 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They had held the Defending Eastern Conference Champions to just two shots against in the period, and looked, at worst, like a shoo-in to get to overtime.

Momentum, of course, is a fickle thing…

“We made a bad, bad read coming back,” San Jose Sharks head Coach David Quinn acknowledged of the Nikita Kucherov goal that would win it for Tampa Bay in the last minute.

I spoke with an ex-NHL head Coach who explained further: “Sometimes, when you give up a goal, things are happening so fast, it’s hard to assess blame. But this was pretty clear.”

So what did this Coach see?

