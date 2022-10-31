What Went Wrong for Sharks on Kucherov’s Goal? Ex-NHL Head Coach Explains (+)
So…what happened last night?
With five minutes to go in the game, the San Jose Sharks appeared to have all the momentum in their 3-3 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They had held the Defending Eastern Conference Champions to just two shots against in the period, and looked, at worst, like a shoo-in to get to overtime.
Momentum, of course, is a fickle thing…
“We made a bad, bad read coming back,” San Jose Sharks head Coach David Quinn acknowledged of the Nikita Kucherov goal that would win it for Tampa Bay in the last minute.
I spoke with an ex-NHL head Coach who explained further: “Sometimes, when you give up a goal, things are happening so fast, it’s hard to assess blame. But this was pretty clear.”
So what did this Coach see?
Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.