What we’ll remember from 2022: golf

As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, story lines and through lines that shaped the year.

It remains an interesting hypothetical question: What kind of odds could you have gotten at the beginning of 2022 that Tiger Woods would compete in the first two major championships, and Phil Mickelson would not?

Nobody could see that coming as the new year dawned, not with Woods dealing with troublesome and painful right leg injuries, not with Mickelson’s iconic status in the game enhanced just a half-year earlier when he became the oldest major Champion in the game’s long history .

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button