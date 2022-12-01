What we learned from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season: Recap, analysis and highlights

Tony Pollard played 31 Offensive snaps while lining up as the Cowboys’ starting running back against the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Since he carried 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns and caught his only target for another 16 yards, most want to see at at least that much playing time, if not more, going forward.

Cowboys running backs Coach Skip Peete doesn’t see it that way. Pollard has averaged 29.5 Offensive snaps per game this season and that’s about where they’d like to keep him.

“I think that’s probably his max as far as total play count,” Peete said. “Because then the juice isn’t the same and he’s not as quick, not as fast. When he had that long run on that third-and-1, as soon as he got to the sideline, he said, ‘Coach, I’m done. I’m done for the game. Done. I got no more.’”

Peete was referring to Pollard’s 54-yard touchdown run that put the Cowboys up 49-29 with 10:35 left against the Bears. He was working as the lead back because Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with a sprained right knee. Pollard’s 15 touches were three short of his career-high.

Elliott is expected to return this week as the Cowboys prepare to face the Green Bay Packers.

“Some guys are race cars, some guys are high-quality, expensive sedans,” Peete said. “Those sedans can go forever and for a long distance, at a very high rate. Where race cars go very fast and quick and then they run out of gas. I’ve always just felt that at that position you got to always have two guys that are quality backs that can help each other, bounce off each other. And it helps if their running styles are a little bit different.”

Peete said defensive players have told him that the contrasting style puts more stress on the defense because they get used to setting up and taking Angles to tackle one back and then it’s different with the other.

Peete sees Elliott as a sledgehammer and Pollard as a sword.

“A sledgehammer is pounding and crushing,” he said, “and then the Sword comes in and slices you up.”

Peete spoke to Reporters last week at The Star. The Cowboys assistant coaches are made available to reporters twice each season. Once at training camp and then again during the bye week. It’s basically set up to where the Offensive coaches go around at the same time and then the defensive coaches. Each Coach was available for about 5 to 7 minutes in small groups with a few talking at the same time. There’s basically enough time to get a question or two in with multiple coaches.

Here are some of the other highlights from that media availability.