What we learned from South Dakota high school basketball week one

Yankton boys basketball was not in the top-5 in the preseason. That changed quickly after its first game of the season.

The Bucks made a statement with a 66-61 win over Harrisburg Friday at Harrisburg high school. Senior guard Rugby Ryken was supposed to be strong for the Bucks coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points per game and six rebounds per game as a junior. But strong is an understatement, as Ryken poured in 33 points against the Tigers.

Harrisburg is legit. Ethan Determan and Jacoby Mehrman are two of the best players in South Dakota, and the Tigers will win a lot of games this year. And that’s part of what made the Bucks’ win so Spectacular Friday. It’s one game in a long season, but this type of shooting is similar to some of the big outputs we saw from Chris Haynes’ Yankton team early last year, too. It’s clear that Firepower still remains, and perhaps is even a year more experienced.

Preseason rankings mean, effectively, nothing. In the first week of the season, Class AA was a major sign of that. Roosevelt, though eventually dropping its season-opener to Jefferson, looked really strong early in Saturday’s matchup with its rebuilt lineup after graduating quite a bit from its undefeated state championship team last year. Brandon Valley looks much-improved after notching a season-opening win over O’Gorman. And Pierre was the only Class AA team with two wins in week one, getting through each one rather easily.

Yankton doesn’t even need to surprise anymore. They’re in the mix now, and it’s a race to the top with seven or eight teams in a wide-open class.

Wagner girls basketball makes an early-season statement with a near-50-point win

Wagner girls basketball earned the No. 1 seed in the Class A state tournament last year, and for good reason. The Red Raiders were loaded last year, featuring basically all underclassmen yet more than a few of the best underclassmen in the state in forward Emma Yost, guard Shalayne Nagel and eighth-grade guard Ashlynn Koupal — one of South Dakota girls basketball’s rising stars.

Well, all those same players return. And in Wagner’s first game, they Red Raiders looked really, really good. Wagner picked up a 73-26 win over Winner in its season-opener, holding the Warriors to 22% shooting in the matchup. Winner will undoubtedly have some growing pains early in the season, replacing all five of its starters in addition to some of South Dakota’s best in dynamic scoring guard Bella Swedlund (who plays at Kansas this year) and guard Ellie Brozik, but that doesn’t take away from Wagner’s performance.

Wagner gave the performance that you’d expect: a balanced one. Nagel scored 14 with 11 assists, Yost scored 15, Koupal scored 15 with 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals and Macy Koupal added 19 points to lead all scorers in the game. The Red Raiders aren’t going to rely on one person to win them games, even though they have three or four players that probably can do that. And that’s really scary for the rest of Class A.

Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball off to fast start

Sioux Falls Christian played two pretty solid teams in Lennox and West Central. They won both of those games by a combined 26.5 points per game.

Guard Ethan Bruns is already looking like one of the best players in Class A, scoring 17 points against West Central and the Chargers have already gotten some solid contributions from Tate and Cole Snyder to start the year. Sioux Falls Christian expected coming into the year there might be a learning curve. The Chargers are a young team after losing Nathan Koole, Brooks Nelson and Logan Schipper to graduation, and are coming off a bit of a down year last season. But the early returns are really promising.

Sioux Falls Christian has matchups with O’Gorman and Jefferson in the next couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see how a team that’s looking like one of the best in Class A this season performs against some of the top teams in Class AA.

