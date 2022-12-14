What we learned from South Dakota high school basketball week one

Yankton boys basketball was not in the top-5 in the preseason. That changed quickly after its first game of the season.

The Bucks made a statement with a 66-61 win over Harrisburg Friday at Harrisburg high school. Senior guard Rugby Ryken was supposed to be strong for the Bucks coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points per game and six rebounds per game as a junior. But strong is an understatement, as Ryken poured in 33 points against the Tigers.

Harrisburg is legit. Ethan Determan and Jacoby Mehrman are two of the best players in South Dakota, and the Tigers will win a lot of games this year. And that’s part of what made the Bucks’ win so Spectacular Friday. It’s one game in a long season, but this type of shooting is similar to some of the big outputs we saw from Chris Haynes’ Yankton team early last year, too. It’s clear that Firepower still remains, and perhaps is even a year more experienced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button