What we learned from last week of South Dakota high school basketball

Vermillion’s game against Worthington, Minnesota its second game of the year should have opened more eyes. If you regularly follow South Dakota high school sports, you’d have to do a bit of research to determine how the Worthington high school Trojans, who don’t even have Athletes listed on VarsityBound, compare to the rest of the teams in Class A .

If Vermillion lost to them in the SCSC Classic earlier this year, no one would knock the Tanagers. Similarly, a win over the Trojans didn’t do much to boost Vermillion. But why?

If you looked Deeper into that game, you’d realize: That game told us one of the most important things about Vermillion this season. Sophomore guard Brooke Jensen put up 26 shots in that game, making 12 with five 3’s and… 31 points. Again, against effectively unknown competition. But 31 points? That doesn’t happen by accident.

Jensen hasn’t slowed down much at all this year, leading the Tanagers in scoring in basically every game this year as Vermillion is off to an 8-0 start to the year. That type of production coming from a sophomore should have shown people in the state way earlier that they were missing something with Vermillion’s lack of a ranking before the season.

