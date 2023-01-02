What we learned about Lafayette area basketball as calendar hits 2023

The calendar has flipped to 2023, which means the girls basketball season is winding down and the boys basketball season hits the Midway point.

By now there’s enough evidence to assess where teams stand.

Here’s what we learned in November and December about high school basketball in the Greater Lafayette area.

Best teams

Twin Lakes girls: This one is pretty clear cut. The Indians are 16-0 and ranked first in Class 3A. Only three of those wins have been decided by single digits with West Lafayette nearly knocking off Twin Lakes three weeks ago. Twin Lakes has a three-headed scoring monster in guards Olivia Nickerson, Addi Ward and Addie Bowsman. The trio combines for nearly 50 points per game.

Harrison boys: Another unbeaten, Harrison has done it with several challenges along the way during his 10-0 start. It matches the longest winning streak under 12th-year Coach Mark Rinehart, whose team won 10 straight during the 2019-20 season. After three tough wins at the Warsaw Classic, it doesn’t get easier for the Raiders over the next two weeks, with a conference road game at Tech Looming followed by hosting a one-loss Lake Central team. Kokomo and West Lafayette, which took Harrison to overtime earlier this season, are on the docket the following weekend.

