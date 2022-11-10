What we know about the 2023 drivers from the top OEMs … so far

Here’s what we know so far about 2023 driver releases. GOLF

As we head into the final stretch of 2022, Golfers are gearing up for all the technology and release details of the newest drivers from the major OEM’s.

Although exact details are limited we have been given a sneak peek of what’s to come thanks to early images from the PGA Tour along with black and white photos from the USGA conforming Clubs list. This is the complete list of what we expect for drivers from the major equipment manufacturers – so far.

Ping

Ping G430 Ryan Barath/Golf

Thanks to a late-season release on tour, we know that the next series of Clubs from PING is the G430.

G430 LST crown Ryan Barath/GOLF

This includes irons, hybrids, fairway woods, and drivers, with the driver coming in a standard MAX, LST (low spin technology), and SFT (Straight Flight Technology) fade-reducing option.

Titleist

Titleist TSR2 Ryan Barath/GOLF

The one series we can offer full confirmation on is the TSR line from Titleist which for now, includes 3 drivers, and 3 Fairway wood options. The one unknown is if and when Titleist plans to continue the line into a series of hybrids, but we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground.

Srixon

Srixon MK II drivers from the USGA conforming list USGA

Srixon was early to the Punch with their ZX5 and ZX7 MK II drivers on the USGA conforming list, and just like Ping, gave us a preview of what’s coming at the Shriners Open in Las Vegas.

Srixon ZX5 MK II driver Ryan Barath/GOLF

Although we are limited on tech details, based on branding, Srixon’s rebound frame will continue into the new line, and from player feedback and how quickly marquee players including Hideki Matsuyama have put an MK II driver into play — its gonna be a hit for Srixon .

Cobra

Gary Woodland’s Cobra AeroJet Jonathan Wall/GOLF

It was only at the Houston Open that we got our first look at the Cobra AeroJet driver, and by the looks of it Cobra will offer their newest driver in a Standard, LS (Low Spin), and MAX model like they have in the past . The one thing to keep an eye out for is what Cobra is calling PWR Bridge (in between the weights on the sole) which is likely a refined version of the PWR Core from last year’s LTDX.

Mizuno

Mizuno STX and STZ drivers USGA

Mizuno continues with the ST line into 2023 with the STX and STZ drivers into 2023. These drivers look like a nice Evolution from the previous generation with an increased standing wave behind the face and a larger chamber extending out further towards the toe — I’m willing to bet there is a ball speed story when it comes to off-center hits.

TaylorMade and Callaway

We were playing the waiting game Ryan Barath

The wildcards heading into 2023 are Callaway and Taylormade, with both companies yet to have any images available on the USGA conforming club list, or any products out on tour and in players’ hands.

If I was to look into my crystal ball of speculation, I expect to see TaylorMade continue to improve on its carbon face technology, while I imagine Callaway will continue to leverage their artificial intelligence to create a forgiving driver line that pushes the limits of forgiveness.

