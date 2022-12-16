What we know about how 8-player soccer in Maine would work

Eight-player soccer has been put into motion by the Maine Principals’ Association, pending a vote in April. The move would make Maine the first state in the country to offer eight-player soccer at a high school level.

How would the sport work? Here’s what we know.

How did the MPA decide on eight players?

Teams need a minimum of seven rostered players, per National Federation of State High School Athletics rules. Starting eight players gives teams wiggle room in case a player gets sent off from a red card or leaves due to injury. If the number of players on the field drops below seven, the team has to forfeit.

