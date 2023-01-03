What we know about Damar Hamlin’s current condition, plus other notes from what happened in sports on Monday

Good morning, everyone. Today’s newsletter is going to look a little bit different than it normally does. last night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals. He is currently in critical condition, according to an NFL statement.

The highly anticipated contest between two of the NFL’s top teams was paused as it became clear how severe the situation was and then eventually postponed.

Here is what happened, in chronological order, along with the latest information on Hamlin’s condition:

Hamlin, 24, got to his feet after making a tackle on a Bengals wide receiver Do Higgins . They then immediately fell backwards, collapsing back onto the field. They received medical attention and were given CPR and oxygen while on the field .

. They then immediately fell backwards, collapsing back onto the field. . Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance on the field and, about 30 minutes after suffering the injury, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — located about six miles from Paycor Stadium.

— located about six miles from Paycor Stadium. The game was initially suspended temporarily. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met on the field, and the teams ended up going to their respective locker rooms.

and Bengals head coach met on the field, and the teams ended up going to their respective locker rooms. Shortly after 10 pm — more than an hour after the injury — the game was officially postponed .

. The NFL held a conference call in the wee hours of this morning. Here are the details .

. overnight, the Bills released a few more detailsexplaining that Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest” after taking the hit and that his “heartbeat was restored on the field.”

It’s unclear how, when or if this game will be resumed or made up, but we will have updates for you on the entire situation here.

News and notes 📝



USC Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams threw a Cotton Bowl-record five touchdown passes, but Michael Pratt and Tulane lifted the trophy. The Green Wave reeled off 16 straight points over the final 4:07 to beat the Trojans, 46-45. Pratt threw a dart to Alex Bauman with nine seconds remaining for the game-winning score, and the Green Wave, who went 2-10 last season, finished 12-2 this season. The 10-win jump is the largest in FBS history.

Heisman Trophy Winner threw a Cotton Bowl-record five touchdown passes, but and lifted the trophy. The Green Wave reeled off to beat the Trojans, 46-45. Pratt threw a dart to with nine seconds remaining for the game-winning score, and the Green Wave, who went 2-10 last season, finished 12-2 this season. Later Monday, Penn State produced some of its grandest plays ever in the Granddaddy of Them All, using two long touchdowns to pull away from Utah and won the Rose Bowl, 35-21. Nicholas Singleton ripped off an 87-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, and Sean Clifford found KeAndre Lambert-Smith on an 88-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth. It was the longest touchdown pass in program Bowl history. In between those two plays, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising suffered a game-ending injury in the Rose Bowl for the second straight season.

produced some of its grandest plays ever in the Granddaddy of Them All, using two long touchdowns to pull away from and won the Rose Bowl, 35-21. ripped off an 87-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, and found on an 88-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth. It was the longest touchdown pass in program Bowl history. In between those two plays, Utah quarterback suffered a game-ending injury in the Rose Bowl for the second straight season. Donovan Mitchell poured into a Cavaliers – record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls . It’s tied for the eighth-most points ever in an NBA game. Just like Luka Doncic ‘s historic performance last week Mitchell’s top highlight came with his team down three late and him making the first free-throw, purposely missing the second, grabbing the rebound and scoring the game-tying basket. Here are all of the numbers behind Mitchell’s incredible performance .

poured into a – over the . Just like ‘s Mitchell’s top highlight came with his team down three late and him making the first free-throw, purposely missing the second, grabbing the rebound and scoring the game-tying basket. . Rutgers Shocked Well. 1 Purdue , 65-64 at Mackey Arena to hand the Boilermakers their first loss of the season. Cam Spencer drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left, and no, you’re not experiencing déjà vu: The Scarlet Knights also handed then-No. 1 Purdue its first loss last year with a late 3-pointer. Rutgers is now 2-11 all-time vs. AP No. 1 teams, and both wins are over Purdue. Well. 21 New Mexico is the Lone remaining undefeated team in Division I.

Shocked , at Mackey Arena to hand the Boilermakers their first loss of the season. drilled the game-winning 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left, and no, you’re not experiencing déjà vu: The Scarlet Knights also handed then-No. 1 Purdue its first loss last year with a late 3-pointer. Rutgers is now 2-11 all-time vs. AP No. 1 teams, and both wins are over Purdue. LeBron James scored 43 points in a win over the Hornets and is on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘s career scoring record in a month.

scored 43 points in a win over the and is on pace to pass ‘s career scoring record in a month. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson put up 54 points against the Hawks — including 10 3-pointers .

put up — including . Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring injury and did not return in a loss to the 76ers .

in a loss to the . Just days after his Michigan Wolverines lost to TCU in the largest upset in College Football Playoff history , Jim Harbaugh would take an NFL job if offered one according to reports.

lost to in the , according to reports. The Bruins beat the Penguins 2-1, in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park behind a pair of third-period goals from Jake DeBrusk .

beat the 2-1, in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park behind a pair of third-period goals from . Julius Randle‘s latest great game earned him “MVP” chants from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

What we’re watching Tuesday 📺

🏀 Mississippi State at No. 8 Tennessee7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Wizards at Bucks8 pm is NBA TV

🏒 Stars at Kings10 p.m. on ESPN