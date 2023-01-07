What we know about Damar Hamlin’s condition Saturday

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but he’s making continued progress, the team said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

The Bills and UC Health say Hamlin, 24, is still breathing on his own and his neurological function is “excellent.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field of Paycor Stadium Monday night in the first quarter of the Bills’ Matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It happened after Hamlin tackled receiver Tee Higgins and Higgins fell on him.

