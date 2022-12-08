What Utah, BYU players show on Mel Kiper’s NFL draft position rankings?

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board on Thursday, and if it’s any indication, it could be a solid draft come April 2023 for players with Utah connections.

While no Utah ties made his top 25 big board rankings, nine Utah ties did make Kiper’s latest position rankings (which rank the top 10 at each position).

That included three players each from Utah and BYU, as well as three players who prepared at Utah high schools and played college ball in other states.

Utah ties on Mel Kiper’s 2023 NFL draft position rankings

Quarterback

Well. 7: BYU’s Jaren Hall (Maple Mountain High).

Fullback/H-back

Well. 3: Utah’s Brant Kuithe.

Well. 9: BYU’s Masen Wake (Lone Peak High).

Tight end

Well. 4: Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

Well. 8: Alabama’s Cameron Latu (Olympus High).

Offensive tackle

Well. 4: BYU’s Blake Freeland (Herriman High).

Defensive tackle

Well. 3: Baylor’s Siaki Ika (East High).

Inside linebacker

Well. 4: Oregon’s Noah Sewell (Oregon High).

Cornerback

Well. 6: Utah’s Clark Phillips III.

Of note: Utah’s Braeden Daniels and BYU’s Clark Barrington just missed the top 10 at Offensive guard, while Stanford QB Tanner McKee, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints whom BYU pursued heavily, is No. 10 at that position.

