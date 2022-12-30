What UBS’ Art Cashin taught me about the art of Storytelling

(An excerpt from the book, “Shut Up and Keep Talking: Lessons on Life and Investing from the Floor of the New York Stock Exchange,” by Bob Pisani.) “No one ever made a decision because of a number. They need a story.”

—Daniel Kahneman, in Michael Lewis’ “The Undoing Project” related investing news If you had met Art Cashin on the street outside the New York Stock Exchange in 2019, you would have thought you were meeting a man one step removed from homelessness. His suit would have been rumpled. His ties would have been 20 years old, knotted carelessly and skewed to one side. He would be wearing a dilapidated trench coat straight out of “Casablanca.” They would be slouching. They looked like they might have slept outside on the pavement. But for 60 years, Art Cashin has been one of the most influential men on Wall Street. Head of floor trading for UBS, he is old-school Wall Street to the core: a market historian, a great drinker, but above all a raconteur — a teller of stories. There’s a lot of great market historians — men and women who can tell you what moved when, where and why. Those types know what they’re talking about, but most don’t sound like they know what they’re talking about. They can’t explain what they know for a general audience. Then there’s the opposite problem: the vast hoards of Wall Street bull——– that don’t know much, but sound like they know what they’re talking about. Cashin is that rare exception: a man who knows what he was talking about, and sounds like he knows. He never went to college and had little use for academic theories. Holding Forth at the bar on the seventh floor of the New York Stock Exchange with a glass of Dewar’s on the rocks in his hand, or at Bobby Vans Steakhouse across the street (now closed), or any one of dozens of Wall Street watering holes he frequented with a coterie of friends and hangers-on he dubbed the “Friends of Fermentation,” Cashin would Engage anyone in an analysis of what was going on in the markets and the economy, but disdained academic and scholarly digressions on why the market was Behaving in a certain way or whether one trading style or another was more successful than others. It wasn’t that he didn’t care: he cared very much. They just preferred a different style than academics. They preferred to tell stories.

Tiffany, JP Morgan and the art of price Discovery

For example, volumes have been written explaining the concept of “price discovery” — how anyone determines what the right price to pay for a stock should be. Scholarly papers have been written about supply and demand and the information available to buyers and sellers at the time of the transaction. To explain price discovery, Cashin liked to tell the story of the time the jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany tried to sell an expensive diamond stickpin to JP Morgan. Tiffany, Cashin said, knew that Morgan loved diamond stickpins, which he used to put in his tie. One day he sent a man around to Morgan’s office with an envelope and a box wrapped in gift paper. Morgan opened the envelope, and in it was a message from Tiffany: “My dear Mr. Morgan, I know of your great fascination with diamond stickpins. Enclosed in this box is an absolutely exquisite example. Since it is so exquisite and unusual, its price is $5,000,” which, in those days, Cashin noted, was north of $150,000 in present dollars. The note continued: “My man will leave the stickpin with you and will return to my office. He will come back tomorrow. If you choose to accept it, you may give him a check for $5,000. If you choose not to accept it, you may give him the box back with the diamond stickpin.” They left, and the next day, Tiffany’s man came back to see Morgan. Morgan presented him with the box rewrapped in a new paper, along with a note, which said, “My dear Mr. Tiffany, as you’ve said, the stickpin was magnificent. However, the price seems a bit excessive. Instead of $5,000 , enclosed you will find a check for $4,000. If you choose to accept that, you may send the pin back to me, and if not, you may keep the pin and tear up the check.” The man returned to Tiffany, who read the note and saw the offer for $4,000. He knew he could still make money on the offer, but felt the pin was still worth the $5,000 he was asking. He said to the man, “You may return the check to Mr. Morgan, and tell him I hope to do business with him in the future,” and left. After a couple of minutes, Tiffany took the wrapping off the box, opened it up and found not the stickpin, but a check for $5,000 and a note that said, “Just checking the price.”

How do you tell a story about the stock market?

By the time I met him in 1997, he had been writing a daily column, Cashin’s Comments, for nearly twenty years that was estimated to reach 1.5 million to 2 million people a day. It invariably began with an analysis of an important event. (“On this date in 1918, the worldwide flu epidemic went into high gear in the US”) Then, after a brief history lesson tied that event to the day’s market events. (“Pre-opening Wednesday morning, US stock Futures looked like they might be coming down with the flu. Several earnings reports were less than glowing and some of the outlooks were cloudy.”) Cashin never took a course in literary theory, but he understood that some stories were far more persuasive than others, and that condensed narratives that had a clear Storytelling arc were the most memorable and therefore a more effective way to convey information.

Bob Pisani’s book “Shut Up & Keep Talking” CNBC

For Cashin, Storytelling is only partly about facts: a series of Post-it notes on the wall, each with a separate fact about something going on in the market that day, is not a story. It’s how you connect the facts and weave it into a narrative that makes it a story. “I have been fortunate enough over the years to be able to look at very complicated situations or problems and be able to reduce them to understandable items by using a story or a parable,” he once said to me. He not only uses stories, but he also anthropomorphizes the entire market: he routinely described the market as “in a tizzy,” or that Traders were “circling the wagons” to defend a particularly important level of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Let’s get back to the story about JP Morgan, Tiffany, and price discovery. For Cashin, understanding what a stock was worth was not about a Mathematical formula, it was about trying to understand what the other guy was willing to pay: “How can I, in a real estate transaction, in a stock transaction, whatever, delve into your mind and find out what will you really accept? You offer your house at three quarters of a million dollars. Is that really your price? How do I find out what the difference was? And Morgan, in his natural genius, figured out that he would offer the guy somewhat less, and if the guy took it, that was to Morgan’s advantage. And if the guy refused, then that was the price and he had to pay it.”

by Art Cash Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Cashin’s secret sauce was a natural gift for telling stories with a “dramatic arc,” that is, stories with rising action, a climax, falling action and a resolution. Even a story as short as the Tiffany one contains all these elements: the action rises when Tiffany’s man presents the stick pin to Morgan with a $5,000 asking price, and Morgan counters with a $4,000 offer. The climax occurs when Tiffany declines the counteroffer. The falling action occurs when he sends the Courier back with the note. The resolution occurs when Tiffany opens the box and found not the stickpin but a check for $5,000 and a note that said, “Just checking the price.” Cashin grasped that these kinds of stories pack more emotional resonance than those that don’t have them, and that’s why people remember them.

