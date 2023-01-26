What Tysheem Johnson’s Commitment Means for Oregon Ducks Football

The Oregon Ducks have added a lot of pieces in the 2023 recruiting class that should carve out roles on their defense next season.

On Wednesday they were able to pick up a Talented SEC safety in Tysheem Johnson who comes to Eugene after spending the last two seasons at Ole Miss.

Johnson brings some electric and physical attributes to Oregon’s secondary that it missed last season. Johnson recorded 78 tackles last season, which put him at the No. 3 spots for the Rebels.

Those stats alone would have made him Oregon’s leading tackler last season (Bennett Williams led with 72). In his first season as a freshman he racked up 48 tackles, adding both a sack and an interception.

As a Recruit in the 2021 class Johnson was ranked as the No. 17 safety in the country and No. 11 in his home state of Pennsylvania according to the 247 Sports Composite. The same system ranked home as a four-star (0.9071) recruit.

It’s clear that Oregon had its fair share of struggles last season in the secondary in Dan Lanning’s first season. The Ducks finished at the bottom of the Ranks in the country as a defense when Defending the pass at No. 102 of 131 FBS teams.

This offseason Lanning is bringing in Talent from across the country from the Portal to help solve that issue. Johnson will be joining a talented list of transfers in the secondary with Evan Williams (Fresno State) at safety and Khyree Jackson (Alabama) at cornerback.

Coming to Oregon we could expect Johnson to play more of a Nickel-type role, just as he did during his time with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. One of his best attributes is his ability to defend the run and cover more physical tight ends and running backs out of the backfield. Tight ends became an issue for the Ducks in some areas last season and that’s one area Johnson can help this defense.

Watching the tape from last season, you can see the relentlessness he brings as a defender just by flying to the ball. Bringing in 78 total tackles as an SEC defender is not something every player can do and Lanning hit it on the mark when he secured Johnson’s commitment.

As exciting as it is to get such a talented player like Johnson, the Ducks still need to sort through a crowded safety room. Along with Johnson the Ducks just signed two four-star recruits in Tyler Turner and Home Deca in the 2023 class from the high school ranks.

The Ducks also bring back a load of previous years Talent with Jamal Hill, Steve Stephens IV, JJ Greenfield and Damon David. Spring practice should help create some separation with so much new and returning talent in the mix.

Johnson could be one of the most explosive players within Oregon’s defense next season based on what he’s shown with the Rebels. The Ducks need someone who can track down a runner from the secondary while also making a one-on-one play in the passing game. Johnson could be just that guy next season.

