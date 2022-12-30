What TV channel is South Carolina vs Notre Dame football today? Free live stream, Gator Bowl Game odds, time (12/30/2022)

Two looking to make a statement to end the season collide in the 2022 Gator Bowl when the No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks in a college football Showdown kicking off from Florida today on Friday, December 30 at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET (2:30 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.

• You can watch the Notre Dame vs. South Carolina football game live for free with fuboTV (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial), or see our live updates and check out more streaming and TV options for this game provided below.

LATEST LINE, POINT SPREAD AND BETTING ODDS

Moneyline: SC: +135 | ND: -165

Spread: SC: +3.5 | ND: -3.5

O/U: 50.5

• Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games

HOW TO WATCH

What: The No. 19 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) face off against the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) in the 2022 Gator Bowl in Week 18 of the 2022 college football season.

When: Friday, December 30 at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET (2:30 pm CT)

Where: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, Florida

TV channel: ESPN

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). You can also get this game on Sling TV (promotional offers) if you are out of fuboTV trials, or simply prefer those platforms and their pricing plans. You can also watch this match live on Watch ESPN with your cable or satellite provider login information.

Channel finder, more ways to watch: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish.

LATEST LIVE UPDATES, SCORE & VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

More about how to live stream sports, top TV shows on the cheap:

• How to watch college football on ESPN+ in 2022: What does it cost and include?

• How to watch Pac-12 Network, top college football on without cable in 2022 (and how to live stream some games for free)

• What is Philo? The cheapest live TV streaming service: Cost, what it includes

• How to watch DAZN on your TV: What is it, what does it cost and include? Boxing fights, MMA and more