What TV channel is Georgia Bulldogs vs Ohio State football on today? Free live stream, Peach Bowl Game odds, CFP semifinal time (12/31/2022)

The 2022 College Football Playoff continues when the undefeated, No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to make another title game as take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Peach Bowl, which is the second CFP Semifinal college football Showdown kicking off today on Saturday, December 31 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (7 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.

LATEST LINE, POINT SPREAD AND BETTING ODDS

Moneyline: HIT: +180 | UGA: -220

Spread: HIT: +6.5 | UGA: -6.5

O/U: 62.5

HOW TO WATCH

What: The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) face off against the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) in the 2022 Peach Bowl in Week 18 of the 2022 college football season.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (3 pm CT)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: ESPN

