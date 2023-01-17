What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future

Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team.

But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while.

That’s what ESPN Broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman indicated during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. As Brady put the finishing touches on a forgettable playoff performance, Buck and Aikman offered insight into their behind-the-scenes conversations with the future Hall of Famer from over the weekend.

Buck: “We don’t know what the future is for Tom Brady. We talked to him during the weekend, and he was very open and honest. I legitimately, and maybe he’s acting — I don’t think Tom Brady knows what the next step is in his life, in his career. Is he coming back here? Is he going to another team? Is he going to go to a beach? Is he going to go to an NFL broadcast booth? I think he’s going to take time after this season.”

Intended: “I agree with you, Joe. Following up on that. … In visiting with him, I came away from that feeling like he honestly has no idea right now. Because I knew he wouldn’t tell us if he knew, but I just said, ‘Do you know? Do you know what you’re going to do?’ And he really doesn’t. They said he wants to get away from it. It has been a tough year, it’s been the toughest year on him. I hope he comes back. I’ve enjoyed watching him play. They still can play at a high level.”

Brady is scheduled to hit free agency this spring. He’ll turn 46 years old next August.

Obviously, his decision on whether to continue playing will be one of the NFL’s top offseason storylines. But don’t be surprised if we don’t get answers anytime soon.