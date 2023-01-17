What Tom Brady Has Said About Retirement After 2022 NFL Season

With the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign in the books, conversations regarding Tom Brady’s future will start to re-emerge as one of the hottest topics around the NFL.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback turned in a valiant effort to cap his 23rd season in the Bucs’ 31–14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Brady, who ended the regular season by breaking one of his own records, went 35-of-66 for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

At 45 years old—or young, depending on who you ask—Brady will now enter another offseason facing numerous questions. Has the seven-time Super Bowl Champion played his last game? Will he come back for a Year 24? Or will he decide to retire for a second and, likely, final time and go into what would be another high-profile career in broadcasting?

