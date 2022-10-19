What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 19, 2022: Soccer Playoffs brackets to be Revealed live on Trib HSSN

By:



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell eyes up the ball during a game against South Fayette on Sept. 14.

Let the bracketology talk on the pitch begin.

The WPIAL soccer playoff field is set with 57 boys and 57 girls teams ready to shoot for eight district championships.

There will be at least two new title winners — in girls Class 4A, because 2021 Champion Moon moved down to 3A with realignment, and in girls A with Steel Valley missing out on the playoffs.

The others attempting to defend their Championships are Mars in 3A girls and Avonworth in 2A girls, along with Seneca Valley boys in 4A, Hampton boys in 3A, Quaker Valley boys in 2A and Winchester Thurston boys in A.

The Mars girls are attempting to win a fourth straight district crown.

The brackets will be revealed on the Playoff Pairings Show on Trib HSSN at 2 pm

Championship change

Because of the forecast, the WPIAL has moved the district girls team tennis championship and consolation matches back 24 hours.

The two title matches set for the Janet L. Swanson Tennis Center at Washington & Jefferson College were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but now will take place Thursday afternoon.

The 2A Championship match pitting Sewickley Academy against Knoch is scheduled for 1 pm with the 3A match between Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny to follow at 2:30 pm

The 3A consolation match at Sewickley Academy (Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy) and the 2A consolation match at North Allegheny (South Park vs. Beaver) have also been bumped back from Wednesday to Thursday at 3 pm