What to look for in the 2022-23 season

Coming off of a 14-18 season, including an 8-12 record in the Mid-American Conference, this season’s Miami RedHawks basketball team is going to look much different.

First of all, former Xavier head Coach Travis Steele takes over for Jack Owens, who went 70-83 in five seasons at Miami.

Steele, who went 70-50 with the Musketeers, will try to resurrect a RedHawks program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2007. Steele led Xavier to a pair of NIT Tournaments, but never made the NCAA.

Only one starter, 5-foot-8 fifth-year guard Mekhi Lairy returns. Kamari Williams, a 6-7 forward who transferred last season from Boston College, started nine games last season and is the only other returning player who averaged double-digits in minutes played.

Three transfers and a five-man freshman class will be counted on to provide production.

Here are 3 things to know about the 2022-23 Miami RedHawks basketball team:

Mekhi Lairy will provide invaluable leadership

Having played in 118 games and scoring 1,182 career points over a four-year career means Mekhi Lairy will be counted on to be the man for the RedHawks.

He was second on the team in scoring (13.6 points per game) and assists (3.4/per game) last season and led the conference with a .915 free throw percentage.

Kamari Williams, a 6-7 junior forward, scored 6.0 points and grabbed 3.3 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game last season. He also started nine games, and is the only other player besides Lairy to give the RedHawks a veteran presence.

Newcomers Galore for Miami RedHawks

Having to replace four starters isn’t easy. Bringing in a new coach to rebuild a program isn’t easy. When both of those scenarios coincide, it usually means there will be plenty of playing time available.

Miami was able to bring in Anderson Mirambeaux from Cleveland State, Morgan Safford from Wofford and Julian Lewis from William & Mary through the transfer portal.

Mirambeaux, a 6-8, 305-pounder, saw action in 25 games last season for Cleveland State.

Safford, a Columbus native who went to Bishop Hartley, was on the Southern Conference All-Freshman team in 2020-21. His numbers dipped last season at Wofford, from 9.3 points per game as a freshman to 6.5 and 4.4 rebounds to 3.4.

Lewis played in 32 games, including starting 24, as a freshman at William & Mary last season. He averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game en route to making the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie Team.

Additionally, Steele was able to ink a five-man freshman class of Ryan Mabrey, Jaquel Morris, Mitchell Rylee (Covington Catholic), Billy Smith and Eli Yofan.

Miami basketball schedule Highlights include trips to Georgia, Indiana and Cincinnati

The RedHawks will have a tough non-conference schedule before the MAC season begins.

Among the home highlights will be visits from Evansville, Marshall and Indiana State.

There will be three marquee road games – at Georgia Nov. 14, vs. Indiana in Indianapolis Nov. 20 and at Cincinnati on Dec. 14.

The RedHawks haven’t played Indiana since the 1994-95 season and haven’t beaten the Hoosiers since Nov. 26, 1983.

The rivalry with UC renewed last season for the first time in 10 years, with the Bearcats escaping with a 59-58 win in Oxford.

2022-23 Miami University basketball roster

# FULL NAME POS. HT. WT. ACADEMIC YEAR HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL PREVIOUS SCHOOL

0 Javin Etzler F 6-8 206 R-Jr. Convoy, Ohio / Crestview

1 Kamari Williams F 6-7 170 Jr. Sandy Spring, Md. / St. Andrew’s Episcopal Boston College

2 Mekhi Lairy G 5-8 145 5th Evansville, Ind. / Evansville Bosse

3 Julian Lewis G 6-6 200 So. Ann Arbor, Mich. / William & Mary of Huron

4 Bryson Tatum G 6-4 180 So. Urbana, Ill. / Urbana

5 Mitchell Rylee F 6-8 215 Fr. Fort Mitchell, Ky. / Covington Catholic

11 Billy Smith G 6-7 200 Fr. Indianapolis, Ind. / Brebeuf Jesuit

13 Ryan Mabrey G 6-5 195 Fr. Belmar, NJ / LaLumiere

15 Jackson Kenyon F 6-8 215 Sr. Deerfield, Ill. / Deerfield

21 Jaquel Morris F 6-8 220 Fr. Floral Park, NY / Eagle Academy II

22 Morgan Safford G 6-5 210 R-Jr. Columbus, Ohio / Bishop Harley Wofford

24 Eli Yofan G 6-2 190 Fr. Pittsburgh, Pa. / Fox Chapel Area

25 Wil Stevens G 6-5 185 Sr. Chicago, Ill. / Brooks School (Mass.)

35 Curtis Harrison IV F 6-7 225 So. Cincinnati, Ohio / Seven Hills/Dohn Prep

45 Anderson Mirambeaux F 6-8 305 Sr. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.) Trinity Valley CC / Cleveland State

2022-23 Miami University basketball schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location

Nov 7 (Mon) TBA Home Evansville Oxford, Ohio

Nov 12 (Sat) TBA Home Goshen College (Ind.) Oxford, Ohio

Nov 14 (Mon) TBA Away Georgia Athens, Ga.

Nov 17 (Thu) TBA Home Marshall Oxford, Ohio

Nov 20 (Sun) TBA Neutral Indiana University Indianapolis, Ind.

Nov 26 (Sat) TBA Home Little Rock Oxford, Ohio

Nov 29 (Tue) TBA Home Jackson State Oxford, Ohio

Dec 3 (Sat) TBA Home Indiana State Oxford, Ohio

Dec 11 (Sun) TBA Home Calumet College of St. Joseph (Ind.) Oxford, Ohio

Dec 14 (Wed) TBA Away Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio

Dec 17 (Sat) TBA Away Bellarmine Louisville, Ky.

Dec 22 (Thu) TBA Home Wright State Oxford, Ohio

Dec 29 (Thu) TBA Home Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Oxford, Ohio

Jan 3 (Tue) TBA Away Central Michigan Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Jan 7 (Sat) TBA Home Kent State Oxford, Ohio

Jan 10 (Tue) TBA Home Buffalo Oxford, Ohio

Jan 14 (Sat) TBA Away Ball State Muncie, Ind.

Jan 17 (Tue) TBA Home Northern Illinois Oxford, Ohio

Jan 21 (Sat) TBA Away Bowling Green Bowling Green, Ohio

Jan 24 (Tue) TBA Away Akron Akron, Ohio

Jan 28 (Sat) TBA Home Eastern Michigan Oxford, Ohio

Jan 31 (Tue) TBA Home Toledo Oxford, Ohio

Feb 4 (Sat) TBA Away Ohio Athens, Ohio

Feb 7 (Tue) TBA Home Western Michigan Oxford, Ohio

Feb 11 (Sat) TBA Home Central Michigan Oxford, Ohio

Feb 14 (Tue) TBA Away Toledo Toledo, Ohio

Feb 18 (Sat) TBA Away Northern Illinois DeKalb, Ill.

Feb 21 (Tue) TBA Home Bowling Green Oxford, Ohio

Feb 25 (Sat) TBA Home Ohio Oxford, Ohio

Feb 28 (Tue) TBA Away Western Michigan Kalamazoo, Mich.

Mar 3 (Fri) TBA Away Buffalo Buffalo, NY