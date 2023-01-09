What to like, dislike about 12 teams playing on Super Wild Card Weekend

What’s to like: They still have the best quarterback in NFL history in Tom Brady. It remains difficult to bet against a player like that at this time of year, primarily because his game hasn’t shown substantial slippage. This easily been one of the most tumultuous seasons of Brady’s career, given all the injuries to his supporting cast, and with free agency on the horizon this offseason, it’s quite possible he’s playing his last season in Tampa Bay. Those factors might be enough to make the Bucs believe they should make the most of this opportunity. They had a rough regular season, but none of that matters now.

What’s not to like: Let’s be honest: This team limped its way to the NFC South title. The Bucs have been plagued by injuries, inconsistency and, at times, ineptitude. They found a way to get a division-clinching win over Carolina in Week 17, as Brady took advantage of an undermanned Panthers secondary — but there are still obvious flaws with this squad. The Bucs found a way to reach the postseason. Saying they look like a playoff team is a bridge too far.

Bottom line: Tampa Bay may be the No. 4 seed, but this is the least impressive team in the field. The Bucs handled the Cowboys in the season opener. They won’t be able to repeat that feat in the postseason.