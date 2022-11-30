What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball’s 81-65 win over Georgia Tech

A fresh starting lineup

Iowa went with a new starting lineup on Tuesday, although it was only one change.

Iowa decided to start Ahron Ulis instead of Payton Sandfort, who has been struggling to find his groove with his outside shot as of late. It wasn’t an easy move for McCaffery to take Sandfort off the bench, but he felt it was right to get him going again.

“Yeah, you know, but I think he was pressing a little bit in the starting lineup,” McCaffery said. “Like I said, I feel really bad. I should have got him more playing time in the second half. But once it got to that one period of the game, I kind of stuck with that group to get home. Sometimes that happens. He’ll be fine.”

Sandfort was one of the first players off the bench for Iowa in the first half and he finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from three. In the second half, Sandfort only played four minutes, but during his time on the court in the first half, he tried to work his way out of his slump by shooting the ball, which is what shooters need to do.

Based on McCaffery’s comments, it seems like he’ll go back to Sandfort in the starting lineup in due time, but also felt good about Ulis in that group, too. Ulis finished with 0 points on o-of-4 shooting, but had five assists and no turnovers in 22 minutes.

Ulis is fifth in the Big Ten in turnover percentage, which is an impressive mark considering how much he has the basketball in his hands when he’s on the court.