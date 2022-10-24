What to know Tuscaloosa teams in state championships

It’s a high school team’s dream, and three Tuscaloosa-area volleyball teams are living it.

Northridge, Tuscaloosa Academy and University Charter School all qualified for the Alabama High School Athletics Association’s Elite 8, and by Thursday any, or all three could be experiencing the reality of winning what would be their school’s first state AHSAA volleyball state championship.

Two of the three have never advanced this far. Tuscaloosa Academy is in its first season competing in the AHSAA. University Charter is in its fifth year as a school and third year with a volleyball team. Northridge is making its fourth consecutive Elite 8 trip, although it has never won a state championship.

The AHSAA state championships begin Tuesday for Tuscaloosa Academy and University Charter. The Knights (20-9) play Pleasant Valley (40-14) at noon in the Class 2A quarterfinals. University Charter (25-7) plays Meek (20-23) at 10:30 am Northridge’s title quest begins at 10:30 am when the Jaguars (36-14) meet Mountain Brook (40-12) in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button