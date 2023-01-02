What to know going into SEC play

Vanderbilt basketball opens SEC play by facing South Carolina after finishing the nonconference slate with a winning record.

The Commodores (7-6) wrapped up nonconference play with a 93-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana. They were led by Noah Shelby’s 12 points and Erza Manjon’s 10 points.

Here’s what to know about the Commodores before the Matchup with the Gamecocks (7-6) on Tuesday:

Points coming at a premium

Before Friday’s 93-point output, the Commodores had been struggling to score. The Commodores were ranked No. 280 in scoring offense, averaging 67.9 points, but now rank No. 225 at 69.8 points. It Ranks inside the bottom 15 of all power-conference teams and only Ranks ahead of South Carolina, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in the SEC. With seven SEC teams ranking inside the top-70 scoring defense, scoring might continue to come at a premium, including in two matchups versus Tennessee, which has the No. 3 defence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button