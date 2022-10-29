What to Know for 2022-23

Box Office Operations

The UK Ticket Office will utilize a temporary box office area inside the main lobby of Rupp Arena, off High Street. This location opens 90 minutes prior to tip-off and will be the primary location for ticket resolution, will call, and sales (based on availability).

Fans may visit this location at the arena if they require assistance with accessing their mobile tickets once they arrive.

Fans may contact the UK Ticket Office for assistance in advance of game day by calling (800) 928-2287. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm

Entering Rupp Arena

Now open, entrances on High Street (next to the Hyatt) and Vine Street (across from Triangle Park) will support the main entry and exit of fans to and from Rupp Arena.

The student entrance has moved to High Street, across from the Gate Two parking lot.

Fans are reminded to follow the wayfinding signage through the spine to enter Rupp Arena.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early.

All bags must adhere to the UK Athletics Clear Bag policy. All bags and items will be searched. To avoid additional touch points, fans are strongly encouraged not to bring unnecessary bags to Rupp Arena.

The security posture at all Rupp Arena entrances will remain the same as in the past with the security check taking place prior to tickets being scanned.

Walkthrough metal detectors are in place.

Upon arrival, fans will be requested to remove items like cell phones, keys, bags/purses, and large metal objects that may set off the alarm, thus requiring further inspection. Although these units are more effective and faster than handheld metal detectors, patrons should still plan to arrive early to events in order to avoid standing in long lines.

The following items are not permitted inside Rupp Arena:

Bags (see Bags)

Weapons of Any Type*

Banners

Illegal substances

Outside Food and Beverage

Pets / animals**

Beach Balls

Laser Pointers/pens

Baby Seats or Carriers

Video or Audio Recorders

Cameras with detachable lenses

Selfie Sticks

Unauthorized noisemakers

Stadium seats in excess of 18″ wide or stadium seats with hard plastic or metal parts.

Fireworks

Frisbees

Hoverboards

Helium Balloons

Electronic Cigarettes

Flasks

Mace

Signs larger than 24″ x 24″

Tablets and Laptops

Clear bag policy – As a reminder, the Southeastern Conference’s clear bag policy remains in place at Rupp Arena as an additional safety measure and to facilitate entry. Each fan will be permitted to carry one large clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12” x 6” x 12” clear bag – plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and is also easily searched. The clear bag policy improves public safety by making bags easily searched and significantly reducing faulty bag searches. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags to reduce touch points.

All bags and jackets are subject to inspection at all Rupp Arena entrances.

The following items are welcome inside Rupp Arena:

Camera lenses – maximum length six inches; no detachable lenses

Service animals – as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act

Seat cushions – maximum width 18 inches and cannot have any hard plastic or metal parts or backs

Strollers – small collapsible style

UK Athletics also reminds fans of the following important information for game day this season:

Game-day info online – The official online home for Kentucky men’s basketball game-day information is ukathletics.com/sports/gameday. Visit that website for everything to know about attending games at Rupp Arena this season

The Gameday Assistance program enables fans to start a conversation with UK Athletics staff. Fans can text UK MESSAGE & SEAT LOCATION to 69050.

Email questions – Fans with questions or feedback about basketball game day can contact UK Athletics by emailing [email protected]

Resale and authorized purchase

UK Athletics cautions against purchasing tickets through unauthorized sellers. Only tickets purchased directly through the following Outlets are guaranteed to be valid:

UK Ticket Office

Ticketmaster

Rupp Arena Box Office

FEVO

Visiting Team Ticket Office

Fans interested in acquiring new season tickets are encouraged to enter the men’s basketball season ticket Lottery online. For more information on lower-level seating that is currently available with a K Fund pledge commitment, please reach out to the UK Athletics K Fund staff at (859) 257-6300.

Single-game tickets Kentucky’s first nine home games are on sale now exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app. Tickets for Kentucky’s final 11 home games, including all Southeastern Conference games and matchups with Louisville and Kansas, will go on sale at a later date to be determined, based on availability.

For the latest on the Kentucky men's basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and TikTok, and on the web at UKathletics.com.