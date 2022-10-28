What to know as Hoosiers play Marian in exhibition

  • IU vs. Marian, 3 p.m., Saturday; TV: BTN+

BLOOMINGTON – Now, after an offseason spent waiting impatiently, basketball returns to Bloomington.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers host Marian on Saturday, in the first of two public preseason exhibitions. Even given all the usual caveats, our first look at the Hoosiers should offer windows into this team’s winter potential. Here are three talking points to keep in mind:

Insider:Looking for a reason to doubt IU as Big Ten favorites? You know what it is.

The Johnson/Hood-Schifino axis

We talked a lot about it in the spring, then it took a bit of a backseat to more recent developments through summer and fall.

There’s obviously the fundamental question of how two players who like the ball in their hands interact. But there are layers to this relationship beyond the most reductive analysis.

What to know as Hoosiers play Marian in exhibition

Primarily, what is one doing when the other runs the show. Can Johnson, who improved so much as a shooter at the back end of last season, hunt spot-up looks when Hood-Schifino runs point? How quickly will we see the diverse, two-way impact from Hood-Schifino that Woodson and teammates described this offseason? Will having two potentially elite passers on the floor ignite IU’s transition offense the way Woodson hopes?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button