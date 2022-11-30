What to know as Buckeye hoops heats up

Following Saturday’s loss to Michigan, the 2022 college football season is pretty much over for most Ohio State fans. While there remains a chance the Buckeyes could make the College Football Playoff with certain other results falling their way, there are many others there who don’t even want that to happen. Even then, a loss to the Wolverines has everyone looking for something other than college football.

May we suggest college basketball?

While it’s not March, there are reasons for even casual Scarlet and Gray hoops fans to be interested in this year’s team. In his sixth year in charge in Columbus, Chris Holtman has a talented, albeit different looking, team. This group is looking to make it five straight trips to the NCAA Tournament — there was no Big Dance in 2020 — and get beyond the first weekend. A run through a tough Big Ten is also in the cards.

As there are likely a number of Ohio State fans who haven’t fully tuned into this Buckeye basketball team so far this year, we wanted to give some insight into this group before the dial flips from football to hoops.

(By the way, the Scarlet and Gray play Duke on Wednesday night as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge)