What to know about Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s new black jerseys

MADISON – The reaction was almost instantaneous.

In early November the Wisconsin men’s basketball team revealed its alternate uniform for the upcoming season. It wasn’t long before the crowd went wild.

“The first 10 text messages I got were from recruits,” Badgers Coach Greg Gard said. “They were all over it.”

UW men’s hoops was scheduled to enter “Dark Mode” on Friday, but the team’s game with Grambling State was canceled due to this week’s winter storm.

The black jersey is a first for the program, and in the very important world of recruiting, the look is a hit.

UW traded in its Cardinal and white for black, Cardinal and gold. The numbers are UW red with gold borders. “Wisconsin” is spelled across the chest in black letters that are bordered with red and then gold that connect to the uniform’s pinstripes. On the back, the university’s crest is displayed above the player’s last name.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button