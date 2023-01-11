What to know about UTSA Roadrunners vs. UTEP Miners men’s basketball

The UTEP men’s basketball team will look to circle the wagons and end a four-game losing streak where every setback has been on the last possession or in overtime.

The opponent is UTSA, the only team in Conference USA below the Miners in the standings. Tip is set for 7 pm at the Don Haskins Center. Tickets start at $9.15.

Who is UTSA?

This is the Roadrunners’ final scheduled trip to El Paso as they leave for the American Athletic at the end of the season.

Like the Miners, UTSA got off to a good start but has seen that evaporate in league play. After losing six of their last eight games, the Roadrunners are 7-9 overall and 1-4 in league play.

UTSA is 10th out of 11 teams in C-USA in team defense and in rebounding margin. The Roadrunners have four players averaging double figures, led by guard Japhet Medor.

What is the challenge?

Right now UTEP’s biggest issue has to be confidence after dropping four winnable games to fall to 1-3 in league and 8-7 overall. The more specific problems have been turnovers and free-throw shooting. The Miners are 11th nationally out of 352 teams in getting to the free throw line but are 348th in free-throw percentage.

“We have to control what we can control,” Coach Joe Golding said. “Turnovers, we have to value the basketball. We don’t score the ball great. In one possession or two possession games, when you turn the ball over, those are opportunities we can get to the rim.

“Turnovers are what we’re looking at, get to the free throw line and make free throws, and defensively being consistent for 40 minutes.”

More generally Golding said these Troubled times are something the Miners have to fight through.

“We’ve got to keep working,” they said. “We’re a team that says we always trust the process, the next opportunity is the biggest opportunity. We’ve got to keep getting better. We’re putting ourselves in the arena, we’re right there.

“We talked about being an inch away, a possession away here or there. We have to keep working. Adversity is a crazy thing, but it can also be a great thing when its flipped. Our guys have to continue to trust what we’ re doing, continue to play hard and I think some good things can happen for us.

“Our guys are confident, our guys believe. I saw belief at UAB, I saw belief at La. Tech. We were down at half (Saturday against Louisiana Tech), if there wasn’t belief or confidence we wouldn’t have made the run we made right out of the half. I think our guys believe, there’s confidence, but in late-game situations, you have to go win one, you win one and it helps the belief. Obviously, that would definitely help, to go win a game.”

Guard Shamar Givance said the Miners will persevere.

“Stick together, stay together,” they said. “Most teams in college basketball go through some bumps in the season. So it’s making a difference and changing it, changing the narrative, fighting through and sticking together.

“Take care of the ball, making free throws, little things we need to get over. That’s the margin of what made us lose these past few games. It’s finding a way how to finish and accomplish stuff, like finishing free throws and taking care of the ball.”

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; [email protected]; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.