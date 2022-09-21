What to know about U of L basketball’s Louisville Live 2022

Louisville basketball fans will get their first glimpse at what Kenny Payne and Jeff Walz have been cooking up in the gym when the men’s and women’s basketball teams take to the court at Slugger Field for their annual Louisville Live event.

Hoops is a baseball diamond? It’s just the latest step in the evolution of U of L’s first practice of the season.

Under former men’s basketball Coach Chris Mack, Louisville Live became a traveling event that packed Fourth Street Live! in 2018 and 2019 before moving to Churchill Downs in 2021. Heading into his first season leading his alma mater, Payne told Cardinal Authority in May he planned to keep the tradition going.

“Of course,” said Payne, who was hired as Mack’s successor in March. “We need that. … I need there to be a love, a passion with this program that really supersedes the winning and losing.”

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 edition of Louisville Live:

When is U of L basketball’s Louisville Live?

Louisville Live will begin at 8 pm Friday, Oct. 21, at Slugger Field (401 East Main Street). Gates at the ballpark will open at 7 pm

When do Louisville Live tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10 am Thursday, Sept. 22, is GoCards.com.

How much do tickets to Louisville Live cost?

General admission tickets start at $15. U of L students can attend the event for free.

What else is going on in Louisville that weekend?

Louisville Live coincides with Homecoming Weekend, meaning there’ll be no shortage of events throughout the city. For a schedule, visit the university’s alumni website.

On the gridiron, U of L football will host Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff time has not yet been determined.

The weekend concludes Sunday, Oct. 23, with Payne and the Cardinals hosting their Red/White scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center. A start time has not yet been determined.

