What to know about the World Cup, from an Arizona soccer perspective

The world’s biggest sporting event is back. Four and a half years after France took down Croatia in Moscow, the World Cup returns Sunday morning with the opener between Senegal and host Qatar.

Not much about this edition of the quadrennial soccer tournament is normal. It was awarded to Qatar after representatives from the country reportedly bribed FIFA officials, prompting years of global investigations and arrests. It’s being held in November, rather than the traditional early summer slot, because of the weather in the Persian Gulf state. Hovering over everything is Qatar’s Wretched human rights record, the subject of protests from World Cup players and teams.

And yet, there’s still the unmistakable magic of the one Sporting event that unites all corners of the world. Brazil is the betting favorite to break its 20-year championship drought. England might have its best team since 1966, when it won its only title. Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will have one last chance at the sport’s Ultimate trophy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button