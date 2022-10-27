What to know about the NBA’s version of NFL RedZone

NBA CrunchTime is produced by NBA TV and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. Jared Greenberg, a Reporter for TNT & NBA TV, is the on-air host. Greenberg’s role, like Scott Hanson’s for the NFL Network on RedZone, is not easy.

He needs to know all of the players in the league, and he needs to know everything happening on the court during multiple games, even if there are several happening at the same time. He uses a comprehensive system on his computer that organizes all of his notes about every individual and team in the NBA.

Greenberg has more than just a cursory understanding of what he is watching. During the first broadcast, they referenced advanced metrics to explain how well Lauri Markkanen was playing for the Jazz since he was traded from Minnesota. It’s a lot to nerd out about.

“There is nobody better than Jared at doing that,” O’Connor said. “Jared’s energy and passion are real, and it shows and it comes through in the telecast.”

With CrunchTime, you’ll never miss any of the action. Cut from game to game and play to play to always stay in the know. — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2022

Greenberg was involved with NBA CrunchTime since the beginning and helped conceptualize the idea. He is a self-described basketball junkie and calls this a passion project for himself and for the fans.

“Everything we put into this show is really with the thought of who is watching it and how they’re watching it,” Greenberg said. “We understand that people are watching this on their tablet or on their phone. They may be watching while they’re at dinner, sneaking away from your spouse down low Underneath the table.”

His goal is to keep the show interesting to any Viewer — that includes fans who don’t have the attention span to just watch one game, gamblers, Fantasy basketball players, and those just dropping by.

During the first broadcast, one game was a 16-point blowout, but Greenberg still referenced that it would be a close call for those who bet the over-under.

“We’re watching the over-under. We’re watching the spread. We’re watching player props,” Greenberg said. “I think we can do all of that without offending any one of the other groups of people because we found a balance of serving everybody all at once.”

You won’t just hear from Greenberg during the broadcast, though. He was joined by former NBA player Channing Frye during the first show, and he’ll likely have more guests in the future.

He has also made it a priority to include the Voices of each regional sports network, too. He knows that we should hear from Ian Eagle when Kevin Durant is playing well for the Nets, or Mike Breen when Jalen Brunson has a highlight for the Knicks. Games will always feature the local broadcaster if it’s close at the end.

“When I’m not doing CrunchTime and not working on TNT or NBA TV games, I’m glued to League Pass. I really feel like I’ve had a relationship with these announcers,” Greenberg said. “I know I want to shut up and get out of the way of these guys.”