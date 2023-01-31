What to know about the LIV Golf League’s 2023 schedule

With just a month before its first event of the year, the LIV Golf League has officially announced its full schedule for 2023.

While the schedule was reported last week (along with more turnover among LIV Golf’s leadership), the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund confirmed its slate of 14 events which begins with a trip to Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Feb. 24-26, for the season opener.

From new events and return stops to ticket and pro-am prices, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 schedule for the LIV Golf League.

LIV Golf League schedule for 2023

Date Event Course City February 24-26 LIV Golf Mayakoba El Camaleon Golf Club Riviera Maya, Mexico March 17-19 LIV Golf Tucson Gallery Golf Club Marana, Arizona March 31-April 2 LIV Golf Orlando Orange County National (Crooked Cat) Orlando April 21-23 LIV Golf Adelaide Grange Golf Club Adelaide, Australia April 28-30 LIV Golf Singapore Sentosa Golf Club Sentosa, Singapore May 12-14 LIV Golf Tulsa Cedar Ridge Broken Arrow, Oklahoma May 26-28 LIV Golf Washington, DC Trump National Washington, DC Potomac Falls, Virginia June 30-July 2 LIV Golf Valderrama Valderrama Sotogrande, Spain July 7-9 LIV Golf London Centurion Club Hertfordshire, England August 4-6 LIV Golf Greenbrier The Greenbrier White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia August 11-13 LIV Golf Bedminster Trump National Bedminster Bedminster, New Jersey Sept. 22-24 LIV Golf Chicago Rich Harvest Farms Sugar Grove, Illinois October 20-22 LIV Golf Miami Trump National Doral Doral, Florida Nov. 3-5 LIV Golf Jeddah Royal Greens Golf & Country Club King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

New events

The 14-event schedule features stops in six different countries, with eight events held in the United States.

New domestic events include:

LIV Golf Orlando at Orange County National in Orlando, Florida (March 31-April 2)

LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia (May 26-28)

LIV Golf Tucson at Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Arizona (March 17-19)

LIV Golf Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (May 12-14)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia (Aug. 4-6)

The new international events are:

LIV Golf Mayakoba at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course on Mexico’s Riviera Maya (Feb. 24-26)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia (April 21-23)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore (April 28-30)

LIV Golf Valderrama at Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain (June 30-July 2)

Back on the schedule

Last year LIV held eight events as part of its Inaugural season. The circuit will return to the following five Venues that Hosted tournaments in 2022:

LIV Golf London at Centurion Club in England (July 7-9)

LIV Golf Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey (Aug. 11-13)

Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois (Sept. 22-24)

LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida (Oct. 20-22)

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia (Nov. 3-5)

Team Championship changes venue (and continent)

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, the stop in the Kingdom is one of the biggest Revelations with the schedule. LIV Golf isn’t just unexpectedly returning to Saudi Arabia, but they’ve made it the host of the team championship.

Last year’s team Championship held at Trump National Doral was one of LIV’s most-attended events. Instead of doubling down on Miami, the event has been relegated to a regular-season tournament and keeps its late October date on the schedule. Meanwhile, the scarcely attended event in Saudi Arabia will now be elevated to the team championship, a unique move for the season finale given the turnout last year and TV window for a broadcast from the Middle East.

Tickets

LIV Golf encouraged fans to “secure tickets now, or register to be the first to hear when tickets are released” for its events in 2023. Tickets were easy to come by for the eight events of 2022, especially the team Championship at Trump National Doral .

Rosters have yet to be announced for the 2023 season, but the players who move the needle have already joined LIV, so it’s difficult to imagine demand and prices rising given the lack of new star power.

For the first event in the US in Tucson, Arizona, grounds passes range from $30-39, with Hospitality deposits starting at $75. Estimated daily prices, per person, are $600-$700 for Club 54, $225-$325 for the Gallery Club and $150-$225 for the Birdie Shack.

Want to play in a LIV Golf pro-am? You can, just be ready to pay up front and potentially not play. LIV’s website says “Exact total cost and potential availability will be communicated at a later date” after you pay a $1,000 deposit. LIV’s website says the Tucson event is already full for pro-am deposits.

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek