What to know about the 2022 CIAC girls volleyball tournaments.

There have been a boatload of 3-2 matches this season, and if that carries over to the state tournaments, we could see a number of dramatic contests under the survive-and-advance playoff stakes. As far as state championship weekend is concerned, however, five-setters have been rare. Since 2012, only five of the previous 32 title matches have resulted in 3-2 scores. During the span, Class L has had three, and Class M and S have had one each. The last Class LL five-set final was in 2010 when Greenwich rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Ludlowe. Last year, only Weston’s win over Seymour in the Class M final was five sets, with the other three Finals being shutouts. The last season with more than one five setter was 2004, when Bunnell beat Cheshire in Class LL, and Coventry beat Haddam-Killingworth in Class S.

Blue Skies Ahead?

There was a time you could pretty much pencil in Darien to reach the state Finals every year. Times have changed, but this season’s Blue Wave Squad has looked every bit as strong as those Dynasty teams which won 17 state titles in 22 years from 1993 to 2014. Class LL’s No. 1 seed is 21-0, ranked No. 1 in the Connecticut coaches poll, and has a 63-3 advantage in sets. The Wave also overcame a Supreme test from Trumbull in the FCIAC final, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to win in five. Darien is led by legendary head Coach Laurie LaRusso, who is in her 41st year with the team, and features strong hitters in Leilani Gillespie, Jillian Roche and Ellie Moore, along with setter Aubrey Moore, the FCIAC final MVP. Class LL is loaded with SCC champ Cheshire (21-2) at No. 2 Southington (19-2), the CCC champ, at No. 5, along with a host of FCIAC powers, including league runner-up Trumbull (16-7) at No. 14, but the road to the title runs through Darien.

Barlow Is Back

Joel Barlow had his 2021 season end with two losses in three playoff games last year, both to Weston, first in the SWC semifinals and then the Class M second round. The Falcons have come back this season with a vengeance. The No. 1 seed in Class L, Barlow is 20-0 and reclaimed the SWC title with a four-set win over Newtown in Saturday’s final. The Falcons have dropped just four sets and had won 16 straight via shutout until losing the third set of the SWC final. They feature a strong group of seniors, including setter Emmy Asplund, the SWC tournament MVP, hitters Lily Grob and Katherine Czerkowski, and libero Sarah Mauro.

Can Wolverines Claw Class S Dynasties?

Three teams have dominated Class S in recent years, with Lyman Memorial winning three straight and four of the last five Championships while reaching the final six straight times. Coventry has faced the Bulldogs in four of those six finals, winning in 2015 and 2017. Hale Ray is the only other team to break through since 2015, but the Noises were silenced by the Bulldogs in the 2016 and 2018 finals. This year, Griswold is looking to make his mark as the Wolverines are 20-1 and seeded No. 1 in the playoffs. They were unbeaten during the regular season before splitting two games in the ECC Div. I tournament. Griswold is on the same half of the bracket as No. 8 Lyman Memorial (18-5), with No. 2 Hale Ray (19-2) and No. 7 Coventry (16-6) is the other side.

Valley Time

Outside of their three meetings with each other, the Woodland and Seymour volleyball teams have been unscathed in the NVL. Seymour won 3-0 on Oct. 6, but the Hawks got revenge by taking the next two clashes, 3-2 on Oct. 20, and 3-0 in last week’s conference championship match. The teams are the top two seeds in Class M – No. 1 Seymour (19-2) and No. 2 Woodland (21-2) – and have first-round byes. A fourth meeting would mean an All-NVL final. The Wildcats likely have the Tougher road, simply by having Defending Champion and fourth-seeded RHAM on their side of the bracket, but Woodland may have to get past No. 11 Waterford, which won the ECC Div. I title, to reach the final.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Emmy Asplund, Joel Barlow, S

The senior setter, the daughter of Falcons’ Coach Kathy Conti-Asplund, has helped lead Barlow to a thus-far unbeaten season at 20-0. Asplund has amassed more than 600 assists, an average of better than 30 per match, and has several Offensive weapons to choose from. The SWC tournament MVP will be key if the Falcons are to remain unbeaten and win their first state title since 2018.

Leilani Gillespie, Darien, MH

The Blue Wave has looked like a machine at times and Gillespie is one of the key cogs. A dominant presence at the net, Gillespie leads the team in kills (244), blocks (36) and digs (146). She is also surrounded by talent, including fellow senior Jillian Roche, and together they’ve made Darien a heavy favorite to win it all.

Ally Hadley, RHAM, OH

When playing for a state championship, it always helps to have an experienced veteran, and Hadley fits the bill for the Raptors. She was the MVP of last year’s Class L final when RHAM swept Simsbury, and is all over the stat sheet for this year’s squad, Sporting more than 300 digs, 250 kills and 50 aces. RHAM has quite a few weapons, but Hadley is one of the most versatile of the bunch.

Avery Mola, Cheshire, OH

Mola has done virtually everything for the Rams during her high school career and the result has been two SCC Player of the Year Awards, two SCC titles and MVP honors in this weekend’s league final. She leads Cheshire in kills (343) and aces (68) and is second in digs (90). Class LL is a tough road, but with Mola and a now-experienced cast of teammates, the Rams have the tools to get it done.

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold, S

Ruggiero has been at the center of the Wolverines’ breakout campaign, helping Griswold to an unbeaten regular season and the No. 1 seed in Class S. The Wolverines may have to overcome Defending Champion Lyman Memorial, the No. 8 seed, in the quarterfinals, but they have a steady hand directing the offense in Ruggiero.

CLASS LL

2021 champions: Greenwich

Favorites: Well. 1 Darien, No. 2 Cheshire, No. 5 Southington.

Dark Horses: Well. 7 Amity, No. 9 Greenwich, No. 14 Trumbull.

CLASS L

2021 champions: RHAM

Favorites: Well. 1 Joel Barlow, No. 3 East Lyme.

Dark Horses: Well. 5 Guilford, No. 7 Bristol Central, No. 11 Bristol Eastern.

CLASS M

2021 champions: Weston

Favorites: Well. 1 Seymour, No. 2 Woodland, No. 4 RHAM

Dark Horse: Well. 11 Waterford

CLASS S

2021 champions: Lyman Memorial

Favorites: Well. 1 Griswold, No. 2 Hale Ray, No. 8 Lyman Memorial

Dark Horses: Well. 4 East Hampton, No. 7 Coventry

[email protected]; @dstewartsports