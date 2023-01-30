What to know about Super Bowl 2023: Date, location, kickoff time, odds and Halftime show

We’re two weeks away from the NFL’s biggest event of the year: Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs after each team won their respective conference titles Sunday.

The Eagles are appearing in their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history after toppling the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia won its Lone Super Bowl Championship in the team’s last trip during the 2017 season, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The Chiefs are making their first title game appearance since losing to the Buccaneers in the 2020 season after defeating the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

The Athletic has you covered with everything you need to know for game day.

When and where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET and 4:30 pm locally.

The stadium has hosted two previous Super Bowls (2008 and 2015), the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four (2017) and WrestleMania XXVI (2010), as well as other Sporting events and concerts.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII will be televised live on Fox. Viewers can stream the game on the Fox Sports website and app, as well as the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Odds

Eagles -2.5

O/U 49.5

Moneyline: Eagles (-130), Chiefs (+110)

Who’s Performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

*Rihanna voice* This is what you came for.

Yes, Bad Gal RiRi, the 34-year-old music icon who boasts nine Grammy wins, will grace the stage at Halftime of Super Bowl LVII. She previously turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019.

Here are the previous five Halftime show performers:

2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

2021: The Weeknd

2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2019: Maroon 5

2018: Justin Timberlake

Who’s Performing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Country music performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton, 44, is an eight-time Grammy Winner and 15-time Country Music Association award winner.

Recording artist and songwriter Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Emmy-award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign “America the Beautiful.” Performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and provide the ASL rendition of the Halftime show.

DJ Snake will also spin live from the sidelines during player warmups before kickoff, per the NFL.

Here are the previous five national anthem performers:

2022: Mickey Guyton

2021: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: Pink

Required reading

(Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)