What to know about new Jackson State football Coach TC Taylor

Jackson State football is close to hiring former Tiger standout TC Taylor as the replacement for Deion Sanders per a report from FootballScoop.

Sanders personally recommended Taylor after he took the Colorado job earlier this month. Sanders is in his third season coaching the Tigers, with Taylor being on staff as the receiver coach. Taylor played for the Tigers from 1998-2001.

Sanders went 27-5 in three seasons including a 19-2 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. He led the Tigers to two SWAC Championships and has the Tigers (12-0, 8-0) in the Celebration Bowl versus North Carolina Central on December 17 at 11 am CT on ABC.

Here is what to know about Taylor:

