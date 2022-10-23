What to know about Louisville regional tournaments

The best high school volleyball teams in Louisville will face off in the regional tournaments starting Monday. The Winner will earn a spot in the KHSAA state volleyball tournament set for Oct. 31-Nov. 4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played at George Rogers Clark High School.

Here’s a look at the pairings for the Louisville-area regional tournaments:

Sixth Region at Mercy

Monday (district winners host first-round games): Bullitt East at North Bullitt, 6 p.m.; Pleasure Ridge Park at Butler, 6 p.m.; Doss at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.; Bullitt Central at Mercy, 6 p.m

Tuesday: Bullitt East/North Bullitt Winner vs. Pleasure Ridge Park/Butler winner, 6 p.m.; Doss/Holy Cross Winner vs. Bullitt Central/Mercy winner, 8 p.m

Wednesday: Final at 6:30 p.m

Seventh Region at Seneca

Monday (district winners host first-round games): Presentation at Assumption, 7 pm; Seneca at Christian Academy of Louisville, 6 p.m.; Ballard at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Male at Manual, 7 p.m

