What to know about Louisville regional tournaments

The best high school volleyball teams in Louisville will face off in the regional tournaments starting Monday. The Winner will earn a spot in the KHSAA state volleyball tournament set for Oct. 31-Nov. 4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played at George Rogers Clark High School.

Here’s a look at the pairings for the Louisville-area regional tournaments:

Sixth Region at Mercy

Monday (district winners host first-round games): Bullitt East at North Bullitt, 6 p.m.; Pleasure Ridge Park at Butler, 6 p.m.; Doss at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.; Bullitt Central at Mercy, 6 p.m

Tuesday: Bullitt East/North Bullitt Winner vs. Pleasure Ridge Park/Butler winner, 6 p.m.; Doss/Holy Cross Winner vs. Bullitt Central/Mercy winner, 8 p.m

Wednesday: Final at 6:30 p.m

Seventh Region at Seneca

Monday (district winners host first-round games): Presentation at Assumption, 7 pm; Seneca at Christian Academy of Louisville, 6 p.m.; Ballard at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Male at Manual, 7 p.m

Tuesday: Presentation/Assumption Winner vs. Seneca/CAL winner, 6 p.m.; Ballard/Sacred Heart Winner vs. Male/Manual winner, 8 p.m

Thursday: Final at 7 pm

Eighth Region at Eminence

Monday: North Oldham vs. Collins, 6:30 p.m.; Eminence vs. Grant County, 8:30 p.m

Tuesday: Simon Kenton vs. Trimble County, 6:30 p.m.; Woodford County vs. South Oldham 8 p.m

Wednesday: North Oldham/Collins winner vs. Eminence/Grant County winner, 6:30 p.m.; Simon Kenton/Trimble County Winner vs. Woodford County/South Oldham winner, 8 p.m

Thursday: Final at 7 pm

