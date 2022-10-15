What to know about Louisville-area district tourneys

The road to Kentucky’s state volleyball championship will get started Monday as district tournament play opens.

District Champions and runners-up will advance to next week’s regional tournaments. The state tournament is set for Oct. 31-Nov. 4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played at George Rogers Clark High School.

Assumption (28-7) is ranked No. 1 in the state by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Rockets will host the 26thth District Tournament and face the Brown-Male Winner in the final at 7:45 pm Tuesday.

Assumption won three straight state titles from 2017-19, but Ninth Region teams — Notre Dame in 2020 and St. Henry in 2021 — have won the past two state championships.

Well. 2 Mercy (22-12) will host the 24th District Tournament and face the Jeffersontown-Fern Creek Winner in a semifinal at 7 pm Monday. Mercy has finished as the state runner-up the past five seasons.

Well. 3 Sacred Heart (17-17) will open postseason play at 5:30 pm Tuesday against the Waggener-Highlands Latin Winner in a 27th District semifinal at Waggener.

Here’s a look at the pairings for the Louisville-area district tournaments:

Sixth Region

21St District at Holy Cross

Monday – Valley vs. Beth Haven, 5:30 p.m.; Valley-Beth Haven Winner vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m

Tuesday – Fairdale vs. Pleasure Ridge Park, 5:30 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 6 p.m

22n.d District at Butler

Tuesday – Iroquois vs. Butler, 5 p.m.; Doss vs. Western, 6:15 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 5:30 p.m

23rd District at Southern

Tuesday – Moore vs. North Bullitt, 5:30 p.m.; Southern vs. Bullitt Central, 6:30 p.m.; final, 8 p.m

24th District at Mercy

Monday – Jeffersontown vs. Fern Creek, 5 p.m.; Whitefield Academy vs. Bullitt East, 6 p.m.; Jeffersontown-Fern Creek Winner vs. Mercy, 7 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 6 p.m

Seventh Region

25th District at Manual

Monday – Shawnee vs. Portland Christian, 6 p.m.; Francis Parker vs. Central, 7:30 p.m

Tuesday – Shawnee-Portland Christian Winner vs. Manual, 6 p.m.; Francis Parker-Central Winner vs. Presentation, 7:30 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 7 p.m

26th District at Assumption

Tuesday – Brown vs. Male, 6 p.m.; final, Brown-Male Winner vs. Assumption, 7:45 p.m

27th District at Waggener

Monday – Highlands Latin vs. Waggener, 5:30 p.m

Tuesday – Highlands Latin-Waggener Winner vs. Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.; Atherton vs. Seneca, 7 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 5:30 p.m

28th District at Eastern

Monday – Eastern vs. Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Ballard vs. Kentucky Country Day, 7 p.m

Wednesday – Final, 7 p.m

Eighth Region

29th District at South Oldham

Monday – South Oldham vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m

Wednesday – Final, South Oldham-Oldham County Winner vs. North Oldham, 6 p.m

30th District at Collins

Monday – Spencer County vs. Shelby County, 6:30 p.m

Tuesday – Spencer County-Shelby County Winner vs. Woodford County, 6 p.m.; Anderson County vs. Collins, 7:30 p.m

Thursday – Final, 7 p.m

