What to know about Louisville-area district tourneys

The road to Kentucky’s state volleyball championship will get started Monday as district tournament play opens.

District Champions and runners-up will advance to next week’s regional tournaments. The state tournament is set for Oct. 31-Nov. 4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final to be played at George Rogers Clark High School.

Assumption (28-7) is ranked No. 1 in the state by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Rockets will host the 26thth District Tournament and face the Brown-Male Winner in the final at 7:45 pm Tuesday.

Assumption won three straight state titles from 2017-19, but Ninth Region teams — Notre Dame in 2020 and St. Henry in 2021 — have won the past two state championships.

