What to know about Evansville men’s basketball as the 2022 season approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — David Ragland was juiced. It was his first day of official practice as the University of Evansville men’s basketball head coach, after all.

He was his typical self, high-energy, watching his players go through plays and giving instructions. At one point while speaking with the media, Ragland interrupted to give walk-on guard Grant Tichenor instructions on how to position himself.

That’s been the mood since he was announced as the new leader of the Purple Aces on May 24. Now, it’s officially time to look ahead to the Nov. 7 tips at Miami (Ohio).

“It’s exciting for everybody. It’s getting better,” Ragland said. “We’re going to have great energy from start to finish, and at the end of the day we’re gonna get better while we’re doing it.”

University of Evansville basketball:Coach David Ragland back in familiar territory in the MVC

From international playing time to who on this new-look roster will see the floor come opening night, here are four things to know as practices have officially begun.

UE Head Coach David Ragland speaks to the team during the Purple Aces first official practice of the new season at Fifth Third Bank Practice Facility in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022.

What to expect from the rotation with so many new faces

Ragland has spoken about being happy with what he’s seen from his players throughout the summer and early days of official practice. One of the many topics he’s spoken about is the rotation.

While he said he hasn’t narrowed down a starting five, it can be Presumed that UNLV transfer Marvin Coleman II, returner Blaise Beauchamp and Akron transfer Sekou Sada Kalle will play a majority of the minutes based on how they’ve looked in practice and Ragland’s previous statements about them. Coleman was named a team captain, as was returning forward Antoine Smith Jr. and guard Gage Bobe.

