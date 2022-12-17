What to know about Emily Kohn

What to know about Emily Kohn

It wasn’t so much an introduction as a reacquaintance.

Colorado State formally introduced longtime Assistant Coach Emily Kohan as the Rams’ new head Coach and successor to legendary Coach Tom Hilbert, who retired in November after 26 seasons at CSU.

A crowd of more than 100 fans and supporters welcomed the seven-year CSU Assistant to the big stage at Canvas Stadium on Friday.

Athletics director Joe Parker and Kohan showed off a CSU jersey with her name on it before she laid out expectations for the program’s next steps and Parker explained the hiring process.

“Emily comes to us as one of our own and that’s really special when you can give someone an opportunity to step up and preserve that continuity in the program,” Parker said. “There was nothing broken about CSU volleyball.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button