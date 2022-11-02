What to know about each player

The first glimpse for Gophers basketball fans at Ben Johnson’s 2022-23 team will be Wednesday night’s exhibition against St. Olaf at Williams Arena. (7pm, BTN+)

There will be familiar faces with nine Minnesota natives on the roster, including walk-ons. But Johnson welcomed eight newcomers in his second year with the program, so the Gophers will look much different than their 13-17 team from last season.

Returning players

Jamison Battle, junior forward (hometown: Robbinsdale)

One of the most productive transfers in the country last season, the 6-7 former DeLaSalle star led the Gophers in scoring (17.5), rebounding (6.3) and three-pointers (75). Battle was named to the All-Big Ten preseason team, but he’s out indefinitely after recent minor foot surgery.

Isaiah Ihnen, junior forward (Boeblingen, Germany)

The 6-10 Ihnen was trending towards a starting spot on the wing before tearing his ACL for the second straight time this summer. One of the team’s most versatile players will be hard to replace.

Parker Fox, junior forward (Mahtomedi)

The former Division II All-America made a full recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee but had a similar injury to the opposite knee. Fox and Ihnen will lean on each other again in the rehab process and provide support on the bench.

Treyton Thompson, sophomore center (Glenwood, Minn.)

The tallest Gophers player at 7-feet, he played only 8 minutes per game, but he had a season-high 10 points and six rebounds in a win against Rutgers. Could find a bigger role with injuries in the frontcourt.

Newcomers

Kadyn Betts, freshman forward (Pueblo, Colo.)

The 6-9 Colorado native is a redshirt candidate. The first commitment in the U’s 2023 class, he decided to graduate early. Former four-star prep recruit averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks in high school.

Braeden Carrington, freshman guard (Brooklyn Park)

The U’s first freshman to win Minnesota Mr. Basketball and a state title since Amir Coffey in 2016. He averaged nearly 18 points and led Park Center to the school’s first ever state crown.

Ta’Lon Cooper, junior guard (Detroit, Mich.)

He ranked seventh in NCAA Division I with 5.9 assists last season at Morehead State, including 14 games with at least seven assists and four double digit assist games. An All-Ohio Valley Conference first team performer.

Dawson Garcia, junior forward (Savage)

The 6-11 former McDonald’s All-American averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and shot 37% from three in 16 games at North Carolina. The NCAA granted his waiver to play immediately after he had to return home to be with his ailing family.

Jaden Henley, freshman guard (Ontario, Calif.)

Played on the junior varsity at Colony High two years ago, but a growth spurt made him a Division I recruit. Has athleticism and skill to play anywhere from point guard to wing.

Joshua Ola-Joseph, freshman forward (Brooklyn Park)

The 6-7, 215-pound former Osseo standout spent his senior season at Compass Prep in Arizona. An explosive athlete who could see time on the wing and as an undersized power forward.

Pharrel Payne, freshman center/forward (Cottage Grove)

State’s top big man prospect, the 6-9, 255-pound Payne averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks for Park Cottage Grove after missing his first eight games with a hip injury. Gained 20 pounds this summer.

Taurus Samuels, senior guard (Oceanside, Calif.)

He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for Dartmouth while starting 23 games last season. Scored 22 points against Stanford and 23 points against Georgetown in nonconference play.

Walk-ons

Will Ramberg, junior forward (Grand Marais, Minn.)

Earned a Scholarship this season, but he transferred from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, last season. He averaged 3.7 minutes last season, which included a season-high 14 minutes vs. Illinois.

Jackson Purcell, redshirt freshman guard (Apple Valley)

Sat out last season with an injury. Former Eastview standout was admitted into the U’s Carlson School of Management.