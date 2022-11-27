What to know about all Boone County boys teams

It’s time for boys basketball in Boone County to tip off.

Last season, Father Tolton played its way to the Class 4 state championship game before falling to the powerhouse Vashon.

The 2022-2023 season begins in the last two weeks of November before moving into full speed in December. Before that, it’s important to get to know more about each team.

Here are individual capsules with information on what to know about each boys school basketball team in Boone County.

Boys Basketball

Southern Boone

Head coach: Andy Jahnsen, 20th year

Last year’s record: 10-15

The biggest shoes to fill: Had no Seniors last year

The key returnees: Chase Morris (13 ppg), Carter Salter (11 ppg), Aidan Bukowsky (11 ppg)

The word from the coach’s desk: “We return the entire team, lost several close games last year, we are very talented, still young with most of Talent Junior/Sophomore, only 3 Seniors on the team. We will be much better with experience and look to continue to improve. “

Centralia

Head coach: Scott Humphrey, 7th year

Last year’s record: 12-13

The biggest shoes to fill: Grant Erisman, Beau Gordon, Noah Brooks

The key returnees: Logan Rosenfelder, Cullen Bennett

The word from the coach’s desk: “We will be extremely young in experience. I’m hoping we can be competitive most nights.”

Sturgeon

Head coach: Kyle Ellison, 2nd year

Last year’s record: 12-15

The biggest shoes to fill: Ben Doss, Jacob Smith, Blake Darwent, Dawson Brooks

The key returnees: Isaac Bolles (6.5 ppg), Dakota Perry (2.7 ppg)

The word from the coach’s desk: “We will be a young team that have to replace much of our scoring and rebounding from last year. We will only have 1 or 2 Seniors that play. We will be very guard-oriented with not much size inside. We will rely on our 3-point shooting. I expect some struggles at the beginning of the year because of our inexperience, but hopefully continue to improve and play our best ball near the end of the season.”

Harrisburg

Head coach: Kyle Fisher, 6th year

Last year’s record: 21-8

The biggest shoes to fill: Tanner Lanes (two-time all-state point guard), Jace Carr (all-conference, all-district), Brayton Stephenson (leading rebounder), Travis Gardiner (three-year varsity letterman)

The key returnees: Brayden Ott (two-time all-conference, 11 ppg), Braden Wyatt, Hayven Samuels, Hunter Cole, Trace Combs

The word from the coach’s desk: “We should once again compete for a conference title and district title. We won’t be quite as big as we have been the last couple years, but we should be very fast and very athletic. We expect to play an exciting brand of basketball and should be a fun team to watch.”

Hallsville

Head coach: Brandon Crites, 3rd year

Last year’s record: 10-15

The biggest shoes to fill: AJ Austen

The key returnees: Kolton Garner and Isaac Stinson

The word from the coach’s desk: “We return 71% of our scoring from last season. Our kids had a great summer with the best participation rate I have ever seen in Hallsville dating all the way back to when I was a player in the early 2000’s. The boys are excited and ready to take the floor again together in front of our home town. The experience our young team (5 underclassmen in our top 8) gained last season set the table for something special to take place this season and beyond.”

Battle

Head coach: Ben Pallardy, 2nd year

Last year’s record: 10-15

The biggest shoes to fill: Tarron Cason

The key returnees: Tate McCubbin, Justin Goolsby, Vernell Holt

The word from the coach’s desk: “Our expectation is to get better every day. We have a good mix of experience and youth. We have good depth on our team this year, so competition will be high in practice which will lead to our team being continually improving. We expect our defense to be the strength of our program and will be the focus of our day-to-day improvement.”

Hickman

Head coach: Cray Logan, 7th year

Last year’s record: 16-12

The biggest shoes to fill: Henry Wilson (central leader and leading scorer)

The key returnees: Isaiah Bonaparte, Brock Camp, Jordan Richardson, Langston Stroupe

The word from the coach’s desk: “The group of young men we have this year are hungry to improve and willing to put in the work. We plan to give every opponent we face a good game.”

Rock Bridge

Head coach: Jim Scanlon; Blair Scanlon, 13th year as Assistant

Last year’s record: 17-11

The biggest shoes to fill: Hudson Dercher, Ben Linnemeyer

The key returnees: Brady Bowers, Kanyon Hummel, Devin Reichard, Sam Kaiser, Mark Hajicek

The word from the coach’s desk: “We expect our players to play hard every possession and to play with an attitude and understanding that we have a proud tradition to uphold of Rock Bridge Basketball. We expect to win the conference, win the district and make a deep playoff run. We are going to be a tough out for anyone every single night.”

Father Tolton

Head coach: Jeremy Osborne, 9th year

Last year’s record: 23-9

The biggest shoes to fill: Jevon Porter, Takhi Chievous, Justin Boyer, Aaron Rowe

The key returnees: Evens Appolon, Izaak Porter, Exavier Wilson, James Lee

The word from the coach’s desk: “We will welcome the competitive nature of our schedule and look to play our best basketball late in February, and March.”