What to know about a record-setting Pac-12 Women’s basketball non-conference season

Pac-12 Women’s basketball is about to go full swing into conference play, but we can’t overlook all the success the conference had against the rest of the nation. Here are the top things to know about a record-setting non-conference season.

Pac-12 On Top: The conference showed its dominance through non-conference play, finishing with a 115-20 record, the highest winning percentage of any conference and the best non-conference record in Pac-12 history.

As a result, five Pac-12 teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 — No. 2 Stanford, No. 10 UCLA, No. 11 Utah, No. 17 Oregon and No. 18 Arizona.

The Pac-12 collected ranked wins against three Power Five conferences. Utah made its biggest statement of the season when it scored 124 points to Rout then-No. 16 Oklahoma. In the last week of the non-conference slate, Arizona and Oregon earned wins over No. 18 Baylor and No. 17 Arkansas. The Wildcats handled the Bears in Dallas, while the Ducks handed the Razorbacks their first loss of the season in San Diego.

Well. 2 Stanford defended its Homecourt twice against ranked opponents in December. The Cardinal used a 3-point barrage to beat No. 23 Gonzaga by 21. Two weeks later, freshman Talana Lepolo caught fire from deep and scored a team-high 17 points in a win over No. 21 Creighton.

West Coast Offense: The Pac-12 has four of the nation’s 16 top scoring offenses — Utah (92.5 ppg, 2nd), Stanford (84.2 ppg, 9th), Oregon (83.8 ppg, 10th) and Arizona (82.6 ppg, 16th).

Oregon routed Northwestern, 100-57, on the season’s opening day. The Ducks’ performance and Utah’s night against Oklahoma means it was the first time a league has had two different teams put up 100+ against major conference opponents in the same regular season since the ACC in 2018-19.

There have been plenty of prolific individual performances as well. Oregon State’s Talia von Oelhoffen scored 41 pointsts against Nevada at the Maui Classic. The conference’s leading scorer, Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker, also scored 40 points earlier (in a conference game). giving the Pac-12 two of only seven 40-point performances in the country this season. The Pac-12 is one of two leagues to have multiple players among the seven along with the Big East.

Leger-Walker also scored her 1,000th point earlier in the season. She tied the Washington State Women’s basketball record for the fastest to 1,000 career points was WSU, as she did it 57 career games.

Utah leads the nation in field goal percentage at 52.9. Alissa Pili has a lot to do with that. The USC transfer has scored 20 or more points seven times this season. She also has seven games with eight or more field goals made.

Neutral Site Stars: UCLA and Utah set the precedent for the Pac-12’s success on neutral courts. The Bruins took home the Battle 4 Atlantis Trophy after beating South Dakota State, Tennessee and Marquette — three teams that are all inside the top 55 in the NET rankings. Utah earned a pair of key wins in the Bahamas as well as beating SEC foes Alabama and Ole Miss, two solid wins on the resume.

As mentioned before, Arizona and Oregon earned ranked wins against Baylor and Arkansas on neutral sites. Von Oelhoffen’s 41-point performance came on a neutral site. The conference as a whole is 17-9 in neutral-site games and 11 of the 12 teams in the conference have at least one win at a neutral site. These games will be key for the teams competing for a national championship down the stretch, and knowing the Conference of Champions, there will be at least a few.