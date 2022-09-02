What to expect from the new series of our Going For Goal podcast

Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast is back: each week host Roisin Dervish-O’Kane will call on top Nike coaches for their Insider knowledge

Goals: we all have them, right? And yes, it feels empowering to set them, and we’re likely to bolt out of the starting gate to begin with, but what is the difference between those who ultimately achieve their goals and those who end up running off track?

Well, while we can’t profess to have the answers in every case, we know it’s crucial that you’re helped to the finish line with support, encouragement and guidance.

Over the course of six episodes, the second series of Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast is going to delve deep into exactly what helps the UK’s top coaches stick to their plans, achieve their health and fitness dreams and – ultimately – hit their true potential.

In short, this podcast is about becoming your new running buddy – without all the hassle of aligning diaries. Joy!

What exactly is the Going for Goal podcast?

The first series of Going for Goal called on top medics, researchers, fitness experts and wellness luminaries to help arm you with the practical tools you need to achieve your personal health goals – from how to power-up your productivity to ways to master a new form of fitness, all the while prioritizing your mental strength, too.

We had Alice Liveing ​​share her tips on how to find the strength within yourself and discussed how to make the most of your next HIIT session (and reasons why you’ve probably been doing it wrong up until now) with pioneering personal trainer and friend of Women’s Health, Luke Worthington.

Not forgetting the Discovery of a simple – and totally free – habit that Claudia Winkleman uses to boost her energy (spoiler alert: it’s having a power nap) and Callie Thorpe, who joined Roisin to talk all things ‘summer body’ and how to own yours, wherever you’re at.

Listen to Going For Goal now

This season, you can expect all the usual insightful, uplifting chat, as well as top tips and digestible (and accessible) Nuggets of Insider insight, with an all-new roster of guests.

The WH team will speak to a combination of Talent and Nike coaches about why they run, the benefits for their mental health, creativity, stress levels and how they stick to their goals and reap the benefits of healthy Habits long term.

Gold dust.

Who are the Nike coaches involved?

We don’t want to give everything away, but we did want to introduce a few of the Nike coaches we’ve convinced to share their best advice and infectious energy. First up, Andi (@the_andi_g on Instagram), a top running Coach and Advocate of all things strength, will be divulging her motivation secrets.

Next up is Dora (@doradontexplore), who many of our Readers and listeners might already recognize. The Nike Run Coach has racked up a following on social media thanks to her impressive achievement tick-list and dedication to helping build a community of Runners who can act as cheerleaders for each other, and cross the finish line together.

Lloyd Kempson (@lloydkempson) will also be joining us to impart wisdom from his years of work as a run Coach and experience across wide-ranging disciplines, from Marathon running to 1500m sprints.

And last, but certainly not least, Manni (@manni_o), a physiotherapist and coach, works hard to provide an environment in which Runners of all levels can thrive and grow. He’s all about ‘leaning into’ the challenges, on and off the track.

Boost your fitness inspiration with the Nike coaching Clinic

This all-new segment of the podcast will leverage the Holistic guidance of top fitness experts, each Episode featuring someone different.

It’s our version of speed dating – except more exciting than daunting, and focusing on all things running and wellness, rather than answering ‘what’s your type?’ and ‘do you like your peanut butter smooth or crunchy?’

(Spoiler alert: we’ll take it anyway we can get it).

Listen to the latest episodes of Women’s Health’s Going For Goal podcast now, and stay tuned for a Stellar new series.