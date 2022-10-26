What to do with three players coming off solid games?

Special to Yahoo Sports

Week 7 was a tough one for injuries, and that resulted in a lot of movement on the Fantasy trade chart. It was great seeing DeAndre Hopkins and Gus Edwards back out on the field. Hopefully, they can help fill in some pieces you might have lost this week. We are halfway through the season and the trade deadline is rapidly approaching (default is November 19 on Yahoo). Don’t miss your chance to make some moves.

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go Deeper into the process if you’re interested. Each week, I’ll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let’s examine what to do with three intriguing players.

Trade for Aaron Jones

Jones is in a good spot to try and trade for this week. They finally had a good week and his manager is probably looking to sell high. He has been pretty disappointing this season and that has likely driven his trade price down. It seems like AJ Dillon is losing backfield share and Jones is finally getting some targets. He is unlikely to be what he was drafted to be this year in what has become a limited Packers offense. While there’s still value to gain, expectation management is going to be important here.

Trade David Montgomery

Week 7 was the first week that Montgomery really split the backfield with Khalil Herbert (without an injury). Herbert is a good running back that could easily maintain a share of this backfield going forward. Montgomery still had a decent week versus a traditionally tough opponent. The market appears to still be viewing him as Mostly an every-down back, and that might be incorrect going forward. It feels like a lot of people are holding on to the fact that he has been featured back in the past.

Trade for DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins came back and dominated the target share from Kyler. It feels like the market is being a little slow to him being back. My gut says the Fantasy manager who drafted Hopkins and held him for six weeks will not trade him easily. It is a good move to potentially get a low-cost starter. I am just not sure you will be able to get this one done in your league.

None of these players are must-buy or must-sell. These are just guys that are likely misvalued in your league. We are looking for opportunities to gain value and exploit market perception. Trading is an art and the best part of Fantasy football.

Better known as "PeakedInHighSkool," Alex spends most of his free time building tools to help league managers. His long-running series "Reddit Adjusted Trade Value Charts" has helped him find his niche in the industry.

