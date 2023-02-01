What to do in Arts and Entertainment In Louisville In Spring (And One In The Fall)

Actors Theatre

316 W. Main St.

February 8-19 | From La Ego | actorstheatre.org/shows/2022-2023/la-egoista/ | 2 pm or 7 pm | $25

February 25 | Convergence Ball | actorstheatre.org/shows/2022-2023/convergence-ball/ | 4 pm-10 pm | $25-$200

February 22 | Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead | .actorstheatre.org/shows/2022-2023/outlaw-poet-the-legend-of-ron-whitehead/ | 7 pm | $15 with fees

Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

February 3 | Indie Lens Pop-Up Film Screening: Love in the Time of Fentanyl | shorturl.at/bcpGP | 7 pm | Free, RSVP Requested

Now through Feb. 12 | The ‘I Was Here’ Project Exhibit | alicenter.org/temporary-exhibitions/ | Wednesday-Sunday 12 pm – 5 pm| $18

Big 4 Bridge Arts Festival

1101 River Rd.

Sept. 9 – Sept. 10 | bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/ | Saturday 10 am – 7 pm & Sunday 10 am – 5 pm | Free Entry

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr.

Now through Feb. 12 | Grumpy Old Men: The Musical | derbydinner.com/show/grumpy-old-men-the-musical/ | Tuesday-Sunday Evenings 7:45 pm, Sunday Matinee 1:30 pm, Wednesday 1 pm | $42-$51

February 15 – March 26 | Young Frankenstein | derbydinner.com/show/young-frankenstein/ | Tuesday-Sunday Evenings 7:45 pm, Sunday Matinee 1:30 pm, Wednesday 1 pm | $42-$51

Jewish Film Festival

various locations and online

February 7 | The Therapy (virtual) | jewishlouisville.org/event/louisville-jewish-film-festival-the-therapy/ | 7 pm | $12

February 11 | Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen | jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/film-festival/ljff-calendar

| 7:30 pm | $12

February 12 – Feb. 19 | The Records of Monticello Film Screening | jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/film-festival/ljff-calendar/ | Virtual | $12

Jewish Community Center CenterStage

3600 Dutchmans Ln.

February 23, 25, 26, 27 & 28 Mar. 2, 4 & 5 |

13: The Musical | goelevent.com/JewishCommunityofLouisville/e/Search?s=&v=1928&t=&st=null | 2 pm or 7:30 pm | $25

Kentucky Performing Arts Center

501 W. Main St.

February 3 | Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedyy | tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/21170 | 7 pm | Prices vary with seating

Mar. 11 | The Dark Side of the Wall: Echoes Through the Wall | tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/20953 | 8 pm | Prices vary with seating

Mar. 21 | STOMP | tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/20761 | 7:30 pm | $46.22-$81.32

Louisville Orchestra

624 W. Main St.

February 25 | Aretha: A Tribute | my.louisvilleorchestra.org/aretha-tribute | 7:30 pm | $32-$88

Mar. 4 | Festival of American Music: Journeys of Faith | my.louisvilleorchestra.org/festival-of-american-music-journeys-off-faith | 7:30 pm | $28-$62

Mar. 10-11 | Festival of American Music: The Literary Influence | my.louisvilleorchestra.org/festival-of-american-music-literary-influence | 11 am | $31-$37

Speed ​​Art Museum

2035 S. 3rd St.



February 12 | Malni-Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore | speedmuseum.org/event/malni-towards-the-ocean-towards-the-shore-at-speed-cinema/ | 1 pm | Free

Mar. 4 | Speed ​​Ball | www.speedmuseum.org/event/late-night-at-the-speed-ball-2/ | 9 pm | $200

Mar. 13 | Louisville Academy of Music Student Showcase | speedmuseum.org/event/sunday-showcase-louisville-academy-of-music-student-showcase/ | 2:30 pm | Free

Kentucky Opera

708 Magazine St.



February 24-26 | Cinderella | secure.kyopera.org/cinderella/ | 8 pm | $39.49-$124.60

February 4 | OVATION 70th Anniversary Celebration | https://kyopera.org| 6:30 pm | $300

February 21| A Taste of The Highlands | Highlands Community Ministries (1228 E. Breckinridge) | eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-the-highlands-mardi-gras-2023-tickets-513167236017 | 5:30-7:30 pm | $50

Mar. 4 | Tailspin Sale Fest | Bowman Field (2700 Gast Blvd.) | tailspinfest.com | 2 – 7 p.m

Mar. 11 | Harbor House’s Feathers & Friends Gala | The Hyatt Regency Downtown (320 W. Jefferson St.) |

Mar. 16 | Kentucky Derby Festival- Festival Unveiled | Mellwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.) | discover.kdf.org/festival-unveiled | 6-9 p.m. | $50-$70