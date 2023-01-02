What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Bengals in Week 17

For the first time in their NFL careers, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are set to face off.

The Bills and Bengals are going to wrap up Week 17 with one of the most anticipated prime-time games of the year as the two Super Bowl contenders meet in Cincinnati. Allen and Burrow both find themselves in the MVP conversation with tremendous regular-season numbers.

So far this season, Allen has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 4,029 yards with 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed 115 times for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Burrow has completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,260 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing 72 times for 247 yards and five TDs.

But while all eyes will be on the quarterbacks, just as intriguing will be the first Showdown between Stefon Diggs and Ja’Marr Chase. Diggs ranks third in the NFL in receptions at 101 and has the third-most receiving yards at 1,325. Chase missed four games due to a hip injury, but still finds himself 18th in the NFL with 960 receiving yards and tied for 14th in receptions at 79 a year after setting the Super Bowl-era Rookie record with 1,455 receiving yards in 2021.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about this week’s “Monday Night Football” clash, including start time and broadcast information.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Monday, Jan. 2 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Bills-Bengals will kick off at approximately 8:15 pm from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channels: ESPN (US) | TSN 3 (Canada)

ESPN (US) | TSN 3 (Canada) Live stream: ESPN App, ESPN.com, ESPN+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Per usual, “Monday Night Football” will be broadcast nationally on ESPN in the US This will be the final “Monday Night Football” game of the year, with all of Week 18’s games set for Sunday.

Joe Buck will handle play-by-play duties, while Troy Aikman will offer musings from the Booth as a color commentator. Lisa Salters will provide reports and interviews from the sideline.

There will be no “Monday Night Football” simulcast on ESPN2 this week. Peyton and Eli Manning will return to television sets during Wild Card Weekend.

Those with cable can watch Monday’s game on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Cord-cutters can follow the action on ESPN+ (pending a subscription) or via fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Canadian fans can find Monday’s action on TSN 3, as well as DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

NFL live stream info for ‘Monday Night Football’

Bills vs. Bengals will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans with a cable plan can also find Monday’s game on ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tap into the action on ESPN+ with a subscription, as well as fuboTV— which carries the ESPN family of networks and comes with a free trial. Streamers in Canada can watch via DAZN, which features every NFL game.

Here are all the ways cord-cutters can stream the game on Monday night:

